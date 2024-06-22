FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean Waltman (pt. 1 of 2): When Cena might turn heel, reaction to Taker’s streak ending, why Waltman was first to pitch Reigns as top prospect, reaction to Punk’s silence, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-20-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller conducted a two-and-a-half-hour-plus interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This is part one of two. Topics included his WWE career and what he’s up to these days, plus current events such as when John Cena might turn heel, reaction to Undertaker’s streak ending, why Waltman was first to pitch Reigns as top prospect, reaction to C.M. Punk’s silence, and much much more. Live callers and email questions are in the mix.

