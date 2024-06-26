VIP AUDIO 6/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-22-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking end of Christian Era in TNA, Batista back on the road, ECW news, ROH, Danielson, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from June 22, 2006 including:

Pat gives his thoughts on a loaded episode of WWE Raw, and gets you ready for Sunday’s big Vengeance show.

Plus all the wrestling news that’s unfit for print, including the scoop on the next ECW-related book, what surprise could be waiting for fans at Saturday’s ECW house show in Philadelphia, where and when a former ECW champion is locking up with Ring of Honor Bryan Danielson, and which former TNA gladiator would really like to sell you a T-shirt.

The Hot Five Stories of the week include the end of the Christian era in TNA, Dave Batista back on the road for Smackdown, and confusing moments from Raw.

The Indy Show lineup of the Week features former ECW Tag Team Champions in the same building for one night only at the New Alhambra,

Listener Mail on The Warlord, Jeff Jarrett and The Yeti

Pat’s dramatic audio reinterpretation of the opening segment from Raw.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

