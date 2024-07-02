VIP AUDIO 7/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-1-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Impact of Angle’s injury hiatus on ECW, is Vince unknowingly sabotaging ECW, dangers of nostalgia acts, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 1, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

The impact of Kurt Angle’s injury hiatus, its impact on ECW, the depth and viability of ECW’s current roster, and how Vince McMahon is unknowingly sabotaging ECW.

How promoting to fans has changed and how the wrestlers and promoters have lost the art of earning return business at live events.

The value and dangers of nostalgia acts.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO