AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/10): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Hangman vs. Danielson, Willow vs. Mariah, Jericho vs. Joe in Street Fight, Swerve promo, Ospreay-MJF exchange

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 10, 2024

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA AT THE SCOCIABANK SADDLEDOME

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 3,897 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,436.

—The show opened with a recap of MJF’s heel explanation from Collision.

—AEW International Champion Will Ospreay came out to a big reaction to start the show. The crowd chanted for him. He sat on the top turnbuckle. He was appalled and disgusted but wasn’t surprised by what happened at the end of Dynamite last week. He spoke about hearing rumours about MJF. He spoke about MJF being one of the most insecure men in all of wrestling. He spoke about Daniel Garcia earning every opportunity he gets. He said MJF stopped Garcia when he started creeping up to MJF’s popularity. That line was a stretch. He said Garcia has no feelings in his arms and has no idea when he’s going to come back. He said MJF wants to blame the people. The crowd booed. He said MJF spoke about having ADD. He said he has ADHD and doesn’t give him an excuse to be a prick.

He said he had a few interactions with MJF and knows that he doesn’t like him. He said he knows a few reasons why. He said the bidding war of 2024 didn’t go MJF’s way. He said Tony Khan would rather spend his money on guys who would elevate AEW rather than burry it. He said MJF called him a talentless hack. He said he’s got more talent on his left nut than MJF has in his entire body. He said he reminds the people of what AEW is. He spoke about MJF having an AEW tattoo. He said MJF would change the tattoo to all about himself. He said he’s been cleaning up the mess since he stepped foot in AEW and now he’s cleaning up MJF’s mess. He said some people will cheer MJF for being their scumbag. He said he welcomes it because it’s been the same old s*it for the past five years. He said MJF was on the bottom floor. He said he was on the skyscraper. He called MJF to the ring.

MJF’s music played. MJF instead appeared on the screen. He said those people don’t deserve to be in his greatness. He said he beat all the fans’ favourites. He said Ospreay was a joke. He said just has to speak. He said Ospreay was their dancing toy monkey, He said the fans have seen Ospreay’s routine and will get tired of it. He said he’s not replaceable. He said they would move on Ospreay and call the next flippy guy the best in the world. He teased a match. He said no. He challenged Ospreay to an AEW International Title match next week. He said Ospreay won’t be wrestling for stars. He said he would be punching Ospreay in the face until he sees stars. Ospreay accepted the challenge.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really strong promo from Ospreay here giving his comeback against MJF. I really liked how Ospreay brought up the bidding war of 2024 against MJF. I’m kinda surprised they are giving MJF and Ospreay away on Dynamite next week with very little build. Very interesting to see what kind of finish they come with for the match.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping up the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals between Bryan Danielson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page.

—Jeff Jarrett received a solid reaction. Jarrett was the special enforcer for the match. Jarrett stood on the entrance ramp and applauded as Bryan Danielson came out. Jarrett looked in the other direction as “Hangman” Adam Page came out. Hangman spat at Jarrett’s feet right beside the Owen Hart Foundation trophy.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE — Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

Hangman started quickly rocking Danielson with mounted strikes. Danielson responded by catching Hangman charging with a half crab. Hangman grabbed the ropes to force a break. Danielson connected with a tope sending Hangman crashing into the barricade. Danielson sold his neck on the landing. Danielson rocked Hangman with a missile dropkick. Hangman caught Danielson charging with a boot. Hangman took control running Danielson running into the ring post. [c]

Danielson was busted open as they returned from break. Jarrett was watching from ringside. Hangman placed Danielson in a sleeper swing. Hangman rocked Danielson with chops and strikes in the corner. Hangman went for a backslide but Danielson broke free. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock but Page placed his foot on the ropes. Hangman responded by planting Danielson with a Saito Suplex. Danielson responded, stopping Hangman from climbing the ropes. Danielson sent Hangman flying with a Spider German Suplex. Danielson went for a flying head butt but Hangman moved out of the way. Hangman went for a crossface but Danielson grabbed the ropes. [c]

Danielson rocked Hangman with elbow smashes on the ropes as they returned from break. Hangman responded, driving Danielson into the exposed turnbuckle. Hangman planted Danielson with a Tombstone Piledriver for two. Hangman went for a dive but Danielson shoved him to the floor. Danielson connected with a springboard cannonball onto Hangman on the floor. Danielson shoved the referee who went to check on him. Danielson went for a roundhouse kick but Hangman ducked. Hangman planted Danielson with a piledriver on the floor. The doctor and Jarrett went to check with Danielson on the floor. Hangman and Jarrett had a stare down. Hangman pie faced Jarrett in the face. They teased a count-out but Danielson made it back into the ring. Hangman rocked Danielson with mounted strikes. Hangman went for a discus lariat but Danielson ducked. Danielson rocked Hangman with a Buizuku Knee but couldn’t cover him.

They exchanged head butts. They both landed on their feet on German Suplex spots. Hangman moved as Danielson rocked the referee with a Buizuku Knee. Hangman rocked Danielson with a lariat. Hangman whipped Danielson with his belt. The crowd cheered as Jarrett entered the ring. Hangman shoved Jarrett to the mat. Jarrett revealed he was wearing a referee shirt. Danielson applied a rollup for two. Danielson went for the LeBell Lock. Hangman countered into the Deadeye for two. Hangman connected with a Buckshot Lariat. Hangman went for a second Buckshot Lariat but Danielson countered into a European Bridge for two. Hangman went for a crossface but Danielson countered into a rollup for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson won the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 25:50.

—Hangman looked irate as he left the ring and stormed to the back. Dr. Martha Hart was inside the ring with Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett for the Owen Hart Trophy presentation. Hart spoke about being great to be back in the Saddledome during Stampede week. She said this was Owen Hart’s hometown. The fans chanted “Owen.” She said it was with great pleasure she awarded the Owen Hart Trophy to Danielson. The crowd cheered as Danielson celebrated with the Owen Hart title belt. Danielson and Jarrett both lifted up the trophy. AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland came out to a big reaction. Strickland came out with Prince Nana. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was an excellent opening match to start the show. Hangman has been awesome since returning back to AEW. I really liked how aggressive Hangman has been since his return. I liked how Jarrett played a part in the Owen Hart Finals wanting to see a clear favourite. I had Hangman winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. That’s mostly because we usually see Danielson losing big matches on PPV. It’s going to be great seeing Danielson challenging for the AEW World Title at All In.)

—AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland was inside the ring with Prince Nana as they returned from break. Danielson wasn’t there. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” He recalled standing inside the ring with Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay told him whoever holds the AEW World Title is the best. He said there was lots of doubt going around. He said he had to silence that. He said you were looking at the AEW World Champion. He congratulated Danielson for winning the Owen Hart Cup. He said it would be an honour to face Danielson in the main event at All In. He said Danielson held a pin fall win over him. He said he holds onto grudges. He said Danielson was on the downslide. He said he’s the most dangerous man in AEW.

He recalled The Elite meeting him inside the ring. He said The Elite tried to offer him a spot in the Blood & Guts match. He said he will join Blood & Guts for Team AEW. He said you don’t make Team AEW and not have the champion. He said he was going to do two things Danielson couldn’t. He said he beat Ospreay and will lead AEW into victory against The Elite. He challenged Kazuchika Okada to a champion vs. champion match. He said he would show Okada how to make it rain. He said would see Danielson at All In. He said this would be Danielson’s “Final Countdown.”

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid promo from Strickland here not only hyping the AEW World Title match with Danielson but also announcing him as part of Team AEW for Blood & Guts. This makes the match feel bigger with Strickland now being part. That’s another big match announced with Okada and Strickland. The challenge from Strickland pretty much came outta nowhere. I’m wondering if they are stacking the show because they really want to pop a strong rating to give them more leverage for the upcoming TV rights deal.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals between Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May.

—They aired an Acclaimed music video calling out The Young Bucks. This was pretty entertaining.

(2) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Bryan Keith) vs. SAMOA JOE – Stampede Street Fight

Joe grabbed Jericho’s hat and punched him in the face. Joe rocked Jericho with an enzuigiri/back elbow combo. Joe rocked Keith with a tope on the floor. Joe launched Jericho over the barricade. Jericho took advantage, hitting an ugly looking sliding dropkick. Jericho took control whacking Joe with a chair. Jericho grabbed a black bag from underneath the ring. Jericho dropped horseshoes from inside the bag. Joe caught Jericho charging and backdropped him onto the horseshoes. Joe connected with a back senton for two. Jericho responded by nailing Joe with a low blow. Jericho placed Joe in the Walls of Jericho as they went to break. [c]

Joe broke free from the Walls of Jericho as they returned from break. Jericho went for a dive from the ring apron but Joe walked out of the way. They brawled into the crowd and made their way backstage. Jericho tossed coffee into Joe’s face. Joe responded by catching Jericho in the Coquina Clutch. Big Bill appeared whacking Joe with a chair. Jericho rocked Joe in the face with his belt. Big Bill grabbed Joe and choke slammed him onto a forklift board. Jericho lifted up the forklift platform and rammed Joe through some gimmick wall staging. The match was stopped.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 12:35 via referee stoppage.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I give Chris Jericho some credit as he’s going all in with his new Learning Tree character. The problem arises when Jericho has to wrestle. This was just a long and pretty boring match. It really seemed like both Jericho and Joe were working the match in first gear.) [c]

—Joe was shown being stretchered away as they returned from break. Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith waved Joe goodbye.

(3) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. PAC vs. KYLE FLETCHER vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII — Global Glory Four-Way

Nobody in the match got an entrance as everyone was already inside the ring. Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Claudio and Ishii exchanged big strikes. Ishii rocked Claudio with a shoulder tackle. Pac rocked Ishii with a missile dropkick. Pac caught Fletcher with a head scissors. Ishii plants Fletcher and Pac with a pair of backdrop suplex. Claudio planted Ishii with a gut-wrench suplex. Claudio connected with a corkscrew hilo onto everyone on the floor. [c]

Everyone exchanged strikes with each other as they returned from break. Pac caught Fletcher with a Poisonrana. Claudio rocked Pac with a popup uppercut. Fletcher caught Ishii with a jumping Tombstone Piledriver for two. The crowd cheered as Claudio caught Fletcher in the Giant Swing. Claudio placed Fletcher in a sharpshooter. Pac flew off the ropes delivering a flying elbow to Fletcher. Claudio had Fletcher placed in the Sharpshooter. Pac had Fletcher placed in the Brutalizer. Ishii appeared to make the save. Ishii rocked Pac with a sliding lariat. Ishii rocked Fletcher with a running lariat for two. Claudio planted Fletcher with the Neutralizer. Claudio and Fletcher both tried to cover Fletcher. Pac sent Claudio and Ishii flying with a pair of snap German Suplex. Pac hit the Black Arrow on Fletcher. Pac placed Fletcher in the Brutalizer for the submission win.

WINNER: Pac in 11:21 to earn an AEW International Title match.

—Pac delivered a promo after the match. He said things haven’t been going the way he wanted since coming back to AEW. He said he made some bold promises but didn’t happen. He said it’s All In season and said he won’t be denied his Wembley moment. He said the Bastard will be back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a match that was booked for the AEW sickos. This was a fun action packed match with everyone getting the chance to shine. The problem here was you knew either Fletcher or Ishii were going to be one to take the loss in the match. Good to see Pac getting back on the winning track. They teased like Pac would be challenging for the AEW International Title at All In from his promo. That now makes things a bit more interesting to see who will be International Champion heading into All In.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage speaking about Bryan Danielson’s win over “Hangman” Adam Page. This is when we saw Hangman storming past Renee. He knocked onThe Elite’s locker room. Kazuchika Okada opened the door. Okada asked if he could help him? Hangman tried to enter the locker but Okada stopped him. Hangman and Okada had a stare down. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson appeared from the locker room. They told Okada everything is okay. Hangman said he’ll do it and left. Matthew and Nicholas told Okada everything was fine now.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was quick and right to the point. Hangman didn’t have to say Strickland’s name but you knew he implied that he’s joining team Elite for Blood & Guts. I could see a scenario where Hangman gets the win in Blood & Guts and that leads to The Bucks putting Hangman in the AEW World Title match at All In.)

—Here comes the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone making her way to the ring. Mercedes got a mild reaction from the crowd. There was a platform with a champagne bottle inside the ring. She told everyone to say hello to your “CEO!” She said she was honoured to celebrate her double championship victory. She gave a shoutout to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for the extra security. She said she won’t be interrupted tonight. She said she’s the past, present and future. She said she’s the “best there is, best there was and best there ever will be.” The crowd booed this. She told Britt Baker that the match isn’t going to happen at All In. She said it’s time to celebrate. She was about to give a toast to herself. The crowd cheered as Dr. Britt Baker came out. Baker attacked the security guards who tried to stop her from entering the ring. Baker entered the ring. Mone left through the crowd.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Mercedes delivery in her promo felt very annoying and over-the-top. I think it was intentionally done to tell fans that Mercedes is now going to be a heel going forward. I liked how they aren’t rushing and saving Baker and Mercedes’ first physical interaction. This was good stuff.)

—Darby Allin made his return backstage in a selfie promo. Brandon Cutler was shown lying on the ground. He recalled when Jack Perry said they have to make sacrifices. He said Cutler made his. He brought up Dynamite 250 next week and said they were just getting started.

(4) MARIAH MAY (w/“Timeless” Toni Storm & Luther) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE — Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

May and Willow both received solid reactions from the crowd. May and Willow shook hands before the match began. Willow took control early, overpowering May to start the show. May responded by yanking Willow to the mat. May took the lead rocking May rocked Willow with a running dropkick against the ropes for a near fall. Willow responded by catching May with a spinning slam for a near fall. Willow took control hitting a sliding crossbody for a near fall. Willow caught May with a flying cannonball to the floor. [c]

May caught Willow with a missile dropkick as they returned from break. May made a comeback rocking Willow with a running hip attack. May connected with a sliding DDT for two. Willow responded by catching May with a spine buster for two. Willow called for the sharpshooter but May broke free. May battled back planting Willow with a German Suplex. May connected with a handstand head scissors for two. May for a sliding knee strike but Willow moved. Willow planted May with a Fisherman’s Buster for two. May and Willow connected with stereo head butts for a double down.

Someone wearing a hoodie ran down and distracted Willow. Storm stood on the ring apron and distracted the referee. Kris Statlander appeared rocking Willow with a running boot. May took advantage of rocking Willow with a running knee strike for two. May called for May Day but Willow countered into a rolling cradle for two. Willow rocked May with a lariat for two. Willow rocked May with a running cannonball. Willow had May on her shoulders. May countered into a victory roll for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 12:00 to win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

—Toni Storm entered the ring and celebrated with Mariah May. They both ran up the entrance ramp together to celebrate with the Owen Hart Trophy. May grabbed the Women’s Owen Hart Title and whacked Storm across the face. Storm was busted open badly. May kept attacking Storm with the belt. May whacked Luther with the title belt as well. May kicked Luther in the balls. May whacked Luther with the belt again. Luther flew off the entrance ramp and went crashing through a table. May repeatedly attacked Storm with her shoe. AEW referees ran down to stop May. This led to May shoving referee Aubrey Edwards to the floor. Storm was gushing blood. May smeared Storm’s blood over her face. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really strong main event match. A very good showing from May and Willow as they worked great together. I would’ve just preferred we got a more clean finish. This finish didn’t do any favours for either Willow or Statlander. The reason being Statlander’s attack had nothing to do with Willow’s loss. Willow ended up losing to a basic wrestling pinning combination. I expected May to win once the Women’s bracket was announced. I didn’t expect them to have May turn on Storm right after winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It was a really strong angle and Storm gushing blood made their AEW Women’s Title match feel bigger. I would’ve just liked it if they gave it more time before having May turn. Overall, a good match and strong post-match angle to set up the AEW Women’s Title match for All In.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: This was a very strong episode of Dynamite. I thought everything on the show was good apart from Jericho’s match. There were some great wrestling matches in both Owen Hart Foundation Final matches. These past couple of week’s of Dynamite have been pretty solid. They are looking to keep things going announcing Okada/Strickland and MJF/Ospreay for Dynamite 250. They also did well setting the stage for All In at London. A good show.