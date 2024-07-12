FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: KO’s pipe bomb, final Extreme Rules hype, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-10-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Peter Rosenberg from “Cheap Heat” and ESPN Radio in New York to review Smackdown with live callers. Then Keller talks to an on-site correspondent to get in-arena insights from Manchester, N.H. Then PWTorch’s Mike McMahon joins Wade to answer mailbag questions on Smackdown including Shinsuke Nakamura, the Women’s Tag Team Titles, more on KO, Aleister Black-Cesaro, and other topics.
