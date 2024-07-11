FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss WWE’s track record with love triangles, memories of Snitsky, most memorable lines from Raw, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:
- Mommy and Daddy are fighting
- Should Rhea Ripley change her theme to the Dawson’s Creek theme?
- WWE’s track record with love triangles
- Lita loves wrecking homes
- Warm memories of Snitsky
- Ladies love Otis
- Dom’s subtle mastery of throwaway lines
- What happened with Priest at MITB and does he have a prayer at beating Gunther?
- Pros and cons of feeding Priest to Gunther
- Drew McIntyre looked like an idiot at MITB and smarter choices he could have made
- Seth Rollins makes Javier cry happy tears
- Javier gives CM Punk a rare compliment
- Most memorable lines from Monday Night Raw
- Will Naomi join The Bloodline?
- Is AEW turning off fans by doing more than 4 PPVs a year?
- The dark period when WWE had 2 PPVs a month
- The factual accuracy of water combat in the Colosseum in the Gladiator II trailer
- Kevin does his best Denzel Washington impression
- When is the right time for Tiffy time?
- Is Pete…Dunne with bangers?
- How Netflix gauges success
- Will WWE have ads on Netflix?
- Cena retirement tour opponent prospects and will he surpass Ric Flair’s record and more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.