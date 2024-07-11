News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss WWE’s track record with love triangles, memories of Snitsky, most memorable lines from Raw, more (105 min.)

July 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

  • Mommy and Daddy are fighting
  • Should Rhea Ripley change her theme to the Dawson’s Creek theme?
  • WWE’s track record with love triangles
  • Lita loves wrecking homes
  • Warm memories of Snitsky
  • Ladies love Otis
  • Dom’s subtle mastery of throwaway lines
  • What happened with Priest at MITB and does he have a prayer at beating Gunther?
  • Pros and cons of feeding Priest to Gunther
  • Drew McIntyre looked like an idiot at MITB and smarter choices he could have made
  • Seth Rollins makes Javier cry happy tears
  • Javier gives CM Punk a rare compliment
  • Most memorable lines from Monday Night Raw
  • Will Naomi join The Bloodline?
  • Is AEW turning off fans by doing more than 4 PPVs a year?
  • The dark period when WWE had 2 PPVs a month
  • The factual accuracy of water combat in the Colosseum in the Gladiator II trailer
  • Kevin does his best Denzel Washington impression
  • When is the right time for Tiffy time?
  • Is Pete…Dunne with bangers?
  • How Netflix gauges success
  • Will WWE have ads on Netflix?
  • Cena retirement tour opponent prospects and will he surpass Ric Flair’s record and more

