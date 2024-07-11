FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss WWE’s track record with love triangles, memories of Snitsky, most memorable lines from Raw, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

Mommy and Daddy are fighting

Should Rhea Ripley change her theme to the Dawson’s Creek theme?

WWE’s track record with love triangles

Lita loves wrecking homes

Warm memories of Snitsky

Ladies love Otis

Dom’s subtle mastery of throwaway lines

What happened with Priest at MITB and does he have a prayer at beating Gunther?

Pros and cons of feeding Priest to Gunther

Drew McIntyre looked like an idiot at MITB and smarter choices he could have made

Seth Rollins makes Javier cry happy tears

Javier gives CM Punk a rare compliment

Most memorable lines from Monday Night Raw

Will Naomi join The Bloodline?

Is AEW turning off fans by doing more than 4 PPVs a year?

The dark period when WWE had 2 PPVs a month

The factual accuracy of water combat in the Colosseum in the Gladiator II trailer

Kevin does his best Denzel Washington impression

When is the right time for Tiffy time?

Is Pete…Dunne with bangers?

How Netflix gauges success

Will WWE have ads on Netflix?

Cena retirement tour opponent prospects and will he surpass Ric Flair’s record and more

