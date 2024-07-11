VIP AUDIO 7/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Where does Cena really rank among all-time stars? Was Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell really that bad? Why can’t wrestlers negotiate with other companies? Plus Road Warriors, Barry Horowitz, Mercedes Mone mic skills, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why are pro wrestlers, if they’re independent contractors, able to openly negotiate with another company while working for another?

Where is John Cena on the GOAT list?

A choice between Pat McAfee and new Triple Threat match rules

Are NXT’s fake wrestler names really that different from other examples?

Was the Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell match really that bad?

Should Sean Ross Sapp be wrestling on independent shows?

Are there are venues AEW could be running in that aren’t so big that they’re mostly empty?

Has the stock for Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin fallen?

Ranking the eras of The Road Warriors during their careers?

Is it fair to call John Cena disingenuous and phony?

With C.M. Punk in mind, can someone truly be a babyface if they’re constantly being a dick and ruining title matches?

Thoughts on Barry Horowitz?

Should AEW stop having Mercedes Moné to interviews in order to protect her star power since her talking is so dull?

What’s with WWE sending Stephanie Vaquer to NXT first?

Building a dream company out of the departments of other companies over the years.

Is AEW improving the last two weeks in great part due to the absence of irritants compared to other recent weeks?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO