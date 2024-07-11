VIP AUDIO 7/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ethan Page’s NXT Title win, Stephanie Vaquer, MJF-Will Ospreay exchange, heated Seth-Punk exchange, New Japan, Gordienko and Austin book reviews, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the Owen Hart Cup Tournament matches, MJF’s follow-up on his turn, and more.

The news on Stephanie Vaquer signing with WWE.

A review of the latest New Japan Soul event with more G1 qualifiers.

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins exchange and DIY’s tag team title win.

A review of NXT Heat Wave including Ethan Page’s NXT Title win.

A review of NXT on USA as a follow-up to Heat Wave.

A book review of “George Gordienko: Canadian Wrestler, Artist and Renaissance Man”

A quick recommendation regarding Zack Heydorn’s book on Steve Austin.

