FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Drew McIntyre discusses his WWE release, reaction to Taker’s WM30 loss to Lesnar, locker room reaction to Punk, Chosen One and 3MB gimmicks, main eventers isolated in buses (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-11-2014), Wade Keller interviews Drew McIntyre (Andrew Galloway) over two hours including the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion featuring these topics:
- His take on being released last month by WWE
- What the next stage of his pro wrestling career is going to look like
- If he hopes to return to WWE, whether he thinks he did anything wrong to cause his release
- C.M. Punk’s departure, Undertaker’s locker room leadership
- Reaction to Taker’s loss to Brock Lesnar
- What it was like wrestling Brock
- Daniel Bryan’s push and what about him caught fire with fans last summer
- The strangest thing a fan has ever done to him
- His interaction with Vince McMahon
- His thoughts on the Chosen One gimmick and 3MB gimmick
And so much more with live caller and email questions are sprinkled in throughout.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.