FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Drew McIntyre discusses his WWE release, reaction to Taker’s WM30 loss to Lesnar, locker room reaction to Punk, Chosen One and 3MB gimmicks, main eventers isolated in buses (143 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-11-2014), Wade Keller interviews Drew McIntyre (Andrew Galloway) over two hours including the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow portion featuring these topics:

His take on being released last month by WWE

What the next stage of his pro wrestling career is going to look like

If he hopes to return to WWE, whether he thinks he did anything wrong to cause his release

C.M. Punk’s departure, Undertaker’s locker room leadership

Reaction to Taker’s loss to Brock Lesnar

What it was like wrestling Brock

Daniel Bryan’s push and what about him caught fire with fans last summer

The strangest thing a fan has ever done to him

His interaction with Vince McMahon

His thoughts on the Chosen One gimmick and 3MB gimmick

And so much more with live caller and email questions are sprinkled in throughout.

