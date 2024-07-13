News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Bo Jackson/Derrick Rose wrestling analogies, Film Off the Beaten Path, Pat Patterson Monday Night Wars, more (76 min.)

July 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann kick off the Mailbag with the announcement of Joe Tessitore finale of the Bryan Alston mega email, then jump into:

  • Off the Beaten Path film edition, where Josh and Rich insert wrestlers into key Hollywood movie roles
  • Wrestlers that had a Bo Jackson or Derrick Rose impact/experience
  • Dijak and his role in WWE, and opportunities elsewhere
  • Dustin’s hot takes on who won the Monday Night War
  • “What if” scenario on Vince Russo being fired
  • Was Ron Simmons a good choice at the time of his title win?
  • Bruce Pritchard’s continued presence in WWE
  • WWE Network on Netflix

