VIP AUDIO 7/13 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Bo Jackson/Derrick Rose wrestling analogies, Film Off the Beaten Path, Pat Patterson Monday Night Wars, more (76 min.)

This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann kick off the Mailbag with the announcement of Joe Tessitore finale of the Bryan Alston mega email, then jump into:

Off the Beaten Path film edition, where Josh and Rich insert wrestlers into key Hollywood movie roles

Wrestlers that had a Bo Jackson or Derrick Rose impact/experience

Dijak and his role in WWE, and opportunities elsewhere

Dustin’s hot takes on who won the Monday Night War

“What if” scenario on Vince Russo being fired

Was Ron Simmons a good choice at the time of his title win?

Bruce Pritchard’s continued presence in WWE

WWE Network on Netflix

