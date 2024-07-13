VIP AUDIO 7/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-12-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Flair, Hogan, Booker T, Rey, Angle, Roderick Strong, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from July 12, 2006. Topics include:

A pivotal ECW wrestler from the ’90s coming out of retirement

The latest WWE signee

Who wanted to make the jump from TNA to WWE

Which WWE legend claimed he’s signed with TNA

The latest on the TNT and WSX fronts

Ric Flair going hardcore

A big boost for Rey Mysterio and Booker T

TNA’s Victory Road and how their big shows are different from WWE’s

Hulk Hogan’s return this weekend

The Indy Show lineup of the Week features Roderick Strong battling Puma on the West Coast

Listener Mail on DX, Kurt Angle, Strangler Lewis, and more

