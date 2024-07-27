FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Sgt. Slaughter talks with Keller & Mitchell about his entire career from Vince Jr. run-ins, Vince Sr., Verne Gagne, Dusty, Iraq War heel run, top feuds (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-27-2019), Wade Keller and guest cohost Bruce Mitchell interviewed with Sgt. Slaughter. Sarge has not done many interviews before, and none of this length and scope and depth. It took place in front of a live audience on July 26, 2019 at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame event at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. In this interview, Slaughter walks through his career from the start, going territory to territory, and character to character, detailing the highlights of his time in each territory and some of the big names he crossed paths with, butted heads with, wrestled again, or shared road trips with including Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., Pat Patterson, Bob Backlund, Verne Gagne, Wally Karbo, Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik, and so many others. It’s one of those infrequent “must listen” interviews that the audience and hosts knew as it was happening was something special.

