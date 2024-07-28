VIP AUDIO 7/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-28-2006): More on concerning blood test results in WWE, Triple H & Stephanie’s daughter born, Cena-Edge Summerslam news, suspensions, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the July 27 and 28, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcasts where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

More on the concerning blood test results amongst WWE wrestlers including Bobby Lashley and Matt Hardy.

The pending returns of Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam

TNA Impact ratings talk including a Samoa Joe vs. Rhino main event

TNA TV time slot update

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon daughter’s birth making mainstream news

Summerslam news with John Cena vs. Edge having a special stip added

Ratings notes including how overruns had been drawing on different shows

Wrestlers rarely sacrificing for the good of the industry that served them well

Mark Henry expressing frustration with another injury setback

Tatanka among those out of action due to a WWE suspension

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

