VIP AUDIO 7/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-28-2006): More on concerning blood test results in WWE, Triple H & Stephanie’s daughter born, Cena-Edge Summerslam news, suspensions, more (41 min.)

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the July 27 and 28, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcasts where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- More on the concerning blood test results amongst WWE wrestlers including Bobby Lashley and Matt Hardy.
- The pending returns of Kurt Angle and Rob Van Dam
- TNA Impact ratings talk including a Samoa Joe vs. Rhino main event
- TNA TV time slot update
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon daughter’s birth making mainstream news
- Summerslam news with John Cena vs. Edge having a special stip added
- Ratings notes including how overruns had been drawing on different shows
- Wrestlers rarely sacrificing for the good of the industry that served them well
- Mark Henry expressing frustration with another injury setback
- Tatanka among those out of action due to a WWE suspension
