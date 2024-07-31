Shane McMahon meets with Tony Khan this week in Arlington, “candid” photo leaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane McMahon met with Tony Khan on Monday, and WrestleTalk published a “leaked photo” as evidence. WrestleTalk reported that the “private” meeting took place in Arlington, Tex. Fightful reported the meeting was about “possibilities moving forward.”

Shane, the son of disgraced former head of WWE Vince McMahon, is not tight with current WWE top brass. Shane appearing on AEW TV or PPV for a special appearance or even on a regular basis would spark some interest amongst pro wrestling fans. Shane hasn’t been leaned on within WWE as valued contributor to day-to-day create or executive operations and has instead been utilized more as an on-air novelty act from time to time.

The last time Shane appeared in a wrestling ring, it was WrestleMania 39 when he tore a quad muscle early in his match against Miz.

Perhaps Shane could be a figure-head leader of the fledgling ROH brand, which Tony Khan owns.

