News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

July 31, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,681 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,284.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
  • Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander – CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match
  • The Conglomeration vs. Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong & Rush
  • Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette
  • Bryan Danielson will speak
  • Mercedes Mone will speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/24): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Blood & Guts episode plus MJF replacing International Title belt

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Shane McMahon and Tony Khan held a meeting, photo leaked

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024