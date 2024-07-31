AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,681 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,284.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
- Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin
- Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander – CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match
- The Conglomeration vs. Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong & Rush
- Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette
- Bryan Danielson will speak
- Mercedes Mone will speak
