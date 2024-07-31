AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,681 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,284.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander – CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match

The Conglomeration vs. Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong & Rush

Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

Bryan Danielson will speak

Mercedes Mone will speak

