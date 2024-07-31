AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the key feuds including Elite Hostile Takeover, Ospreay vs. MJF, Strickland vs. Danielson, Hook vs. Jericho, Britt vs. Mercedes, Storm vs. Mariah

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• ROH Death Before Dishonor was a very good event. The women stole the show with a trio of very good matches headlined by another stellar defense from Athena.

• Week two of Collision from Arlington was better than week two. The sound was cleaned up and the lighting was better. Now it’s time to start employing those suggestions I proposed last week.

• Beth Phoenix was revealed to be a free agent. It would not be surprising if she joins her husband Adam Copeland in AEW.

• Something to keep an eye on: Saraya has been campaigning for a match at All In. This feels like it has the potential to be a lesser version of John Cena at WrestleMania 34 where Saraya shows up at Wembley and bogarts her way onto the show only to get humiliated by someone, with that someone being the more important person.

T-minus four weeks until the biggest show on AEW’s calendar. The top four matches look really good on paper and with a little work all four them will be like a good cup of coffee, hot and strong by the time we get to Wembley. With the second tier of matches there still some questions as to what some of them will look like which sets up some intrigue across TV for the next month. Dynamite itself isn’t Blood & Guts, but the card still looks strong. Enjoy the show and remember, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.

Elite Hostile Takeover

Latest Developments

Team AEW won Blood & Guts after Darby forced Matthew Jackson to surrender.

Analysis

Let’s start with the positives. All ten guys worked hard and put their bodies on the line. There were some wild spots like Anthony Bowens falling from near the top of the cage through two tables and Darby monkey barring his way across the inside top of the cage to hit a Coffin Drop. The interactions between “Hangman” Page and Swerve as well as Hangman and the Elite were superb. The tension between Hangman and Okada particularly interesting.

Now for the bad. Kazuchika Okada felt wildly out of place in this match. It’s just not his style. Unprotected chairshots to the head are unnecessary and removing that aspect wouldn’t have altered the match. The finish was interesting to say the least. Darby handcuffed Jack Perry to the cage, poured gasoline all over him, and threatened to set him on fire. Jack refused to surrender; he was essentially willing to die for the cause. Darby forced Matthew first to give him a TNT Title match against Jack at All In before forcing him to surrender.

Darby threatening to immolate a man on live TV rubbed some folks the wrong way. While there was precedent with Darby having lit Jack ablaze once before and no expectation that he’d do it anyway after the bell because he’s a babyface, the central problem was the fact that the issue at the center of the match was so weakened. This match should’ve been for control of the company. If that was on the line, Darby going to such extreme lengths could be justified.

Coming out of the match, everyone is going their separate ways. Swerve goes on to his main event against Bryan Danielson at All In while his forever feud with Hangman lurks in the background. Darby and Jack have a date for the TNT Title. I’m almost afraid this one might become an inferno match given the fire play that has defined this feud. Okada is a mystery. He could be facing Hangman, although I think it’s risky to match up two heels.

The Bucks are likely headed for triple threat tag match with the Acclaimed and FTR. The Acclaimed cut an edgier than usual promo after the Blood & Guts match that was aired on Collision. I liked that they were being serious and not trying to be cute or funny. Them calling out FTR was even justified considering FTR are trying to leapfrog them. That said, The Acclaimed have been Antarctic levels of cold for awhile. If they aren’t being broken up then they need to turn heel. That might be the only way to salvage them.

Grade: C+

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

Latest Developments

Bryan Danielson discussed his health, contract status, and upcoming title match with Renee Paquette before being interrupted by, of all people, Jeff Jarrett who attempted to motivate him

Analysis

Bryan Danielson is pretty beat up heading into All In. He told Renee that Doc Sampson has instructed him not wrestle before the PPV so as not to risk his status. Fightful confirmed that this is indeed true. Bryan also said that his contract is technically up on August 1 although it’s highly unlikely he’s going anywhere. He started talking about his upcoming title match in a very lackadaisical manner. That’s what prompted Double J to intervene and basically tell Bryan to get his head in the game and take his title match seriously. T

he GOAT needing motivation is one thing, but given that we know Bryan isn’t focused on titles at this stage of his career, I can accept that. Jeff Jarrett being the guy to offer it was an interesting choice. Where’s Jon Moxley when you need him? Counting tonight, there’s four Dynamites ahead before All In. The feud needs to be turned all the way up. This needs to feel like Michael Jordan going into Game 6 of the 1998 MBA Finals or Tom Brady going into his last SuperBowl, the GOAT prepared to leave it all on the line for his final championship. I know they can pull this off.

Grade: B+

MJF vs. Will Ospreay

Latest Developments

MJF rechristened the International Title the “American” Title, introducing a new star-spangled belt and throwing the other one in the trash. Will Ospreay, delayed from getting to the arena by MJF, rushed the ring and announced that Tony Khan had granted him a rematch for the title at All In.

Analysis

The cold open of Ospreay being delayed by a flattened tire was a good concept that was poorly executed. It should’ve been specified that the scene with Ospreay and Alex Marvez was between five and ten minutes before the show started and that Marvez had been dispatched to the hotel because of the report of an incident. Set up why the cameras are there and how Ospreay logically discovers the knife in his tire. As far as MJF’s promo goes, it was standard issue MJF, but it served its purpose which was to set up Max as nationalistic heel in the UK using false American patriotism to get heat.

I fully believe the International Title is going to be temporary and that Ospreay gets the big win in his home country and immediately brings back the International Title which he retrieved from the trash. Even though he’s lurking in the background with a title shot, I don’t think Pac gets a involved here. I think he challenges Ospreay at All Out and we have the battle of Britain there while Max fights Danny Garcia.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Latest Developments

Mariah May won a squash over a local enhancement talent and was immediately confronted and attacked by an irate returning Toni Storm.

Analysis

The squash was just a setup for Mariah to show off her new darker, more evil side which she did. Toni’s return was great. She got a huge pop from the crowd and wasted no time on theatrics going straight for her former understudy and having to be pulled off. Toni grabbed a mic and shouted, “Are you prepared to die, because I am.” That’s some serious intensity.

On Battle of the Belts, Toni defeated Taya Valkyrie in a pretty good match and then once again grabbed a mic. It’s impossible for her to deliver a bad promo, but I was worried that it might not match the energy of “Are you prepared to die.” Her closing line was: “You should’ve cut my bloody head off.” I’d say she matched the energy.

She has a new look. Her hair is slicked back and her eyebrows have a high arch, but she’s deadly serious and out for blood so I think it balances itself out. Tonight, Mariah has a sit down with Renee Paquette. I think a guided interview will be more effective in getting Mariah to spell her twisted plan and really accentuate her evil side. I also think that Toni Storm is going to bust in and go after her again. She ought to. It should be on sight from now until Wembley. This is the best story in the company, maybe in wrestling. It’s up to them to keep it going strong.

Grade: A

Mercedes Mone vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Latest Developments

Kamille debuted as Mercedes’s heater and the All In match was made official after a scuffle at Comic Con of all places.

Analysis

Britt had a match with Hikaru Shida. It wasn’t great, but I give Britt some grace because she hasn’t wrestled in 10 months so there’s some ring rust to work off. I do think Mercedes is going to be tasked with pulling something great out of Britt. The debut of Kamille and addition of her to Mercedes’s act was great. I can see a Shawn Michaels/Diesel dynamic developing. Britt was on the AEW panel at Comic Con when Mercedes showed up cosplaying as Poison Ivy with Kamille in tow as Bane. The looks were great. She once again rubbed it in Britt’s face that she refuses to defend the TBS Title against her. The two got into a scuffle and Tony Khan made the match then and there.

It was a nice way to use their Comic Con appearance to move a story forward and promote their biggest show of the year. Now just give me these two cutting promos on each other. That will be fun to watch.

Grade: A-

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

Statlander attacked Willow and then Stokely challenged Willow to an eliminator match for the CMLL Women’s Title.

Analysis

Willow was being interviewed when she was distracted by Stokely and attacked from behind by Stat who F5’d her onto some road cases. That did not look like it felt good at all. Stokely challenging her to an eliminator match was a little weird. Challenge her to a title match and have it changed later once it’s made official.

I don’t have a problem with a partner promotion’s belt getting some shine even though the feud doesn’t need it. Stat won a squash on Rampage and Willow won a hard-fought match against Deonna on BOTB. These two will collide tonight in said eliminator match that expect Statlander win to set up the rubber match for the CMLL women’s title.

Grade: B+

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Latest Developments

Thunder Rosa won a squash match, cut a direct-to-camera promo on Deonna, and then prevented Taya from handing Deonna a turnbuckle again.

Analysis

Not much to say about the squash. The promo afterwards was good, though. She threatened to drag Deonna’s soul into the darkness. When Taya sauntered to ringside with the turnbuckle behind her back during the Deonna-Willow match, you just knew Rosa was going to make an appearance. She intercepted Taya and the two fought to the back. I see a singles match in the not to distant future. As for Rosa and Deonna, I think the only way to settle this is probably a cage match at some point which I’m more than okay with.

Grade: B+

“Hangman” Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

Latest Developments

After Hangman cuffed Swerve to the cage, Jeff Jarrett came out to help get Swerve untethered. During Royal Rampage, Jeff Jarrett had improbably made it to the final six when Hangman came out and attacked him which allowed Brian Cage to toss him out.

Analysis

Jeff Jarrett was the referee in the Owen Hart Tournament final and gave Bryan Danielson a chance when it looked like Hangman had forced him to lose consciousness in a crossface. He came out to uncuff Hangman’s mortal enemy from the cage, so it makes sense that Hangman would be angry and wanting revenge.

To his credit, his wild-eyed rage actually made me feel a twinge of sympathy for Karen Jarrett, a woman who’s had go-away heat with me for 15 years at this point. That said, the idea of Jeff Jarrett in 2024 getting a match on the biggest show of the year, seems crazy to me. Oddly enough, it could be a better choice than Hangman vs. Okada if only because there’d be a clear face and heel. I just can’t in good conscience give my full stamp of approval to Jeff Jarrett, even this version, getting a marquee match at the biggest PPV AEW puts on.

Grade: Incomplete

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Chris Jericho defeated Minoru Suzuki. During the post-match attack, Shibata made his return.

Analysis

The match between Jericho and Suzuki wasn’t very good. The first six minutes were all chopping. Six minutes! I don’t mind a little back and forth chopping, but six minutes is entirely too much. Both of these guys looked old fighting each other. The match was also handicapped by the fact that despite being FTW Rules, weapon use had to be scarce because of Blood & Guts later in the show.

Jericho won with a Judas Effect which Suzuki almost immediately no-sold by popping right up after the bell to attack Jericho. That brought out Bryan Keith and Big Bill which in turn prompted the return of Shibata. Jericho swore revenge on Shibata over the weekend. I think this is all leading up to Hook returning and hopefully setting up the blow-off match because this feud needs to end already.

Grade: C+

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy vs. House of Black

Latest Developments

The Bang Bang Gang vowed to get even with the Patriarchy

Analysis

Not a lot to this one this week. The Bang Bang Gang vowed to get even with the Patriarchy. Juice even called out Shayna by name. It still feels like we’re slow rolling towards a three way match or maybe a four way match. I say maybe a four-way match because Kip Sabian has had run-ins with the Patriarchy the last few weeks, including eliminating Nick Wayne from the Royal Rampage. He could find a couple partners, maybe GYV, and join the match. We shall see what happens.

Grade: B+

