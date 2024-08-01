FREE PODCAST 7/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Danielson vowing to win or retire at All In, Darby vs. Hangman, on-site report (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss AEW Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s added vow to retire for good if he doesn’t win the AEW World Title at All In. Also, Darby vs. Hangman Page, MJF-Will Ospreay exchange, Ospreay vs. Lance Archer, The Acclaimed’s promo, and more. Also, an on-site report with details from inside the arena tonight and more with live video callers, email, and chat room interactions.

