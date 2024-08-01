VIP AUDIO 8/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-31-2006) – Interview with Bobby Roode on turning down a WWE offer and re-signing with TNA, Team Canada, insight on match planning, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 31, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this third and final installment of James Caldwell’s “On Point interview” with TNA wrestler Bobby Roode. The discussion includes Roode’s decision to turn down a WWE offer, Roode signing a long-term deal with TNA, the reasons for re-signing with TNA, the direction of his career after the Team Canada break up, moving into the heavyweight division, the reason behind Team Canada’s break up, character development with Eric Young, wrestling in front of the Orlando audience, the importance of taking TV and PPV on the road, putting together matches, and unique insight behind the scenes in TNA.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

