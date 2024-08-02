News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (8-2-2019) Keller & Parks talk AEW mystery team, Becky’s push, creation of wrestler names, TNA-AEW comparison, 24/7 Title, a WWE G1, Stats, AEW vs. NXT, more (102 min.)

August 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-2-2019) with guest cohost Jonny Fairplay, one-time TNA on-air manager, long-time indy manager, one-time personal manager for the late Roddy Piper, former Survivor contestant, and host of the Survivor NSFW podcast, they answer questions on these topics:

  • AEW’s Chris Jericho mystery partners
  • Becky Lynch’s push
  • The creation of wrestler names
  • TNA-AEW comparison
  • Storyline-wise why do wrestlers even want the 24/7 Title
  • WWE G1-style tournament potential
  • Perils of wrestling stats
  • Current singles potential in AEW of Christopher Daniels
  • Should AEW keep doing Meet & Greets or is that too small-time
  • AEW belts
  • Would a NJPW-AEW work for both groups
  • Some talk of AEW head-to-head with NXT
  • Up-and-coming lesser known wrestlers
  • And more

