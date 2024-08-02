FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (8-2-2019) Keller & Parks talk AEW mystery team, Becky’s push, creation of wrestler names, TNA-AEW comparison, 24/7 Title, a WWE G1, Stats, AEW vs. NXT, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-2-2019) with guest cohost Jonny Fairplay, one-time TNA on-air manager, long-time indy manager, one-time personal manager for the late Roddy Piper, former Survivor contestant, and host of the Survivor NSFW podcast, they answer questions on these topics:

AEW’s Chris Jericho mystery partners

Becky Lynch’s push

The creation of wrestler names

TNA-AEW comparison

Storyline-wise why do wrestlers even want the 24/7 Title

WWE G1-style tournament potential

Perils of wrestling stats

Current singles potential in AEW of Christopher Daniels

Should AEW keep doing Meet & Greets or is that too small-time

AEW belts

Would a NJPW-AEW work for both groups

Some talk of AEW head-to-head with NXT

Up-and-coming lesser known wrestlers

And more

