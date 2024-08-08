AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/7): Viewership and key demo rating for MJF vs. Fletcher, Jarrett vs. Danielson up against Olympics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (8/7) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, up against the Olympics, averaged 622,000 viewers, up from 609,000 last week and down from 786,000 the prior week. It’s the third lowest viewership of the year for Dynamite.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, up from 0.18 and down from 0.26 the prior two week. The younger 18-34 male demo dropped to 0.09 from 0.18 the prior two weeks.

