WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, August 9, 2024

Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,805 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,263.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns will return

Cody Rhodes wlll appear

L.A. Knight will appear

A.J. Styles will appear

Mia Jax championship celebration

