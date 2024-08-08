News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 8, 2024

When: Friday, August 9, 2024

Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,805 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,263.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Roman Reigns will return
  • Cody Rhodes wlll appear
  • L.A. Knight will appear
  • A.J. Styles will appear
  • Mia Jax championship celebration

