WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, August 9, 2024
Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,805 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,263.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Roman Reigns will return
- Cody Rhodes wlll appear
- L.A. Knight will appear
- A.J. Styles will appear
- Mia Jax championship celebration
