FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Cena hinting it was going to be a shoot on Sunday, Steph-Brie gets even more off the tracks, Hogan birthday bash review (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-12-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the final Summerslam hype on Raw, John Cena hinting it’s going to be a shoot on Sunday, Stephanie McMahon-Brie Bella getting even more off the tracks, Hulk Hogan birthday bash review, and much more including live callers and email questions in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

