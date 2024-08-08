TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/8): Lilly’s report on Grace Open Challenge, Hendry vs. Wolfgang

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 8, 2024

TAMPA, FL AT FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-Steph De Lander cut a short promo inviting us to her honeymoon.

-“Cross the Line”opening video.

-The System and JDC came to the ring for a promo. Alisha Edwards opened by insulting the fans. She was almost drowned out by the boos. Eddie Edwards said that Moose losing the belt was a fluke. He said they would all get their titles back. Brian Myers spoke next, followed by JDC. Fans chanted “You suck!” Moose said Nic Nemeth was the champion now, but he would take the title back. He talked about Mike Santana and challenged him to a match next week. He ended by saying “Trust the System.”

-Gia Miller interviewed Jonathan Gresham. He was dressed normal without the mask that he has been wearing lately. He said he was gone for a while because he had been sick. Kushida walked in. Gresham offered a handshake, but Kushida walked off. [c]

-A teaser for Bound for Glory on October 26th. It was a scene of a car.

-Santino Marella was with Mike Bailey and said there would be qualifying matches in the next few weeks to get into the Ultimate X match at Emergence. Bailey said he wanted to be in one of the qualifying matches.

(1) TRENT SEVEN vs. JAKE SOMETHING vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

This was the first Ultimate X qualifying match. They traded pin attempts early. Bailey hit a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on Seven. Bailey pulled Jake to the floor. Bailey attempted a rana but Jake caught him and threw him into Seven. Bailey took Jake down with a series of kicks. Bailey and Seven exchanged strikes. Jake ran wild on Bailey and Seven. Bailey did a rana on Jake. Seven got a near fall on Bailey but Jake broke it up. Jake powerbombed Seven while Bailey was on his back. Bailey made a comeback on Jake and Seven. Bailey got the Ultimo Weapon on Jake and got the pin.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 7:00.

-Clip of Tasha Steelz beating Gisele Shaw on Xplosion. Tasha did a promo and said she was going for the Knockouts Title. Shaw interrupted and said that Tasha stole two matches. Santino stepped in before they started fighting. He said they would have a rematch with extra referees. Tasha said she would beat Shaw for the third time. [c]

-Another Bound for Glory teaser.

-Hammerstone approached Santino and said he wanted to be in an X Division qualifying match. Santino agreed. Eric Young walked in and said that he and Hammerstone had unfinished business.

(2) KUSHIDA vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

Gresham wore the octopus mask to the ring but has seemingly dropped the ink gimmick. Kushida looked confused. Gresham wanted to shake hands, but Kushida declined. They exchanged the advantage on the mat. Gresham knocked Kushida to the mat with a back elbow. [c]

They exchanged strikes. Gresham suplexed Kushida and put him in a leglock. Kushida reached the ropes to break the hold. Gresham put Kushida in a submission. They exchanged moves and pin attempts. Kushida tried to go for the Hoverboard Lock. Kushida finally got it and Gresham tapped.

WINNER: Kushida in 10:00.

-ABC promo. They talked about being 3-time TNA Tag Team champions and asked who wanted to step up. Mike Bailey interrupted. He said he wasn’t there to step up, but to congratulate them. He asked them to enter qualifying matches for the X Division Title. Ace Austin said they would think about it. He said last time they did this, it caused problems with he and Chris Bey, but it would be sweet to be double champions. [c]

-Steph De Lander was in a jacuzzi. She called PCO on the phone, but it went straight to voice mail.

-Jordynne Grace came out for her open challenge. Rosemary answered the challenge and she walked to the ring.

(3) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. ROSEMARY — TNA Knockouts Title match

Rosemary connected with a dropkick and went on offense early. Grace made a comeback with power moves. Rosemary gave Grace a spear. Grace gave Rosemary a rolling Death Valley Driver and a series of clotheslines. Rosemary gave Grace a German suplex. Ash By Elegance and The Concierge walked to ringside. Ash hit Rosemary and Grace with a stick while The Concierge was distracting the referee. The referee turned around in time to see the interference and called the match off.

WINNER: No contest in 7:00.

Ash and The Concierge celebrated up the ramp. [c]

-Bound for Glory was announced for Detroit at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse on October 26th.

-Josh Alexander walked to the ring for a promo. He received heavy boos and “You sold out!” chants. He said that the letters TNA used to stand for the best professional wrestlers. He said now the fans choose to believe in someone like Joe Hendry. Fans cheered for Hendry. He said Hendry wasn’t a professional wrestler and couldn’t hang with him. He went over his accomplishments. He said he was already the face of TNA and when he takes the title from Nic Nemeth, they will just call him what they called him in WWE — a transitional champion.

Nemeth’s music played and he walked to the ring. Nemeth hit Alexander in the throat with a microphone, superkicked him to the mat, and said he was a fighting champion. He said Alexander could have a title match next week. [c]

-Santino said it was official that Josh Alexander would face Nic Nemeth next week for the World Title. Frankie Kazarian objected and said he should get the title shot. He said TNA was his house and in his house Daddy eats first (which I believe was an old Cody Rhodes line that never took off). Santino said that right now Daddy wasn’t even at the table. Frankie vowed to get in contention however he had to.

(4) ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel) vs. KC NAVARRO vs. DANTE CHEN

This was another qualifying match. They showed clips of Wes Lee turning on Wentz and Trey on NXT (even though this match was taped before that). Wentz and Trey were in a happy mood. Chen was formerly in NXT. KC gave Chen a Tornado DDT. Wentz and KC battled. Chen got in some offense. Wentz gave KC and Chen a neckbreaker from the top rope. Wentz gave KC a cutter and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Zachary Wentz in 5:00.

-Promo video for Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Title against Josh Alexander next week.

-Steph De Lander was in a hotel. She answered the door. It was Matt Cardona. She was angry and asked why he was there. She told him to get out of here and closed the door. They cut to a scene of two guys holding PCO down on the ground. Cardona kneeled over him and told PCO don’t forget who did this to him and to not mess with his property.

-Clips of Joe Hendry battling Gallus on Tuesday’s NXT show.

(5) JOE HENDRY vs.WOLFGANG

Wolfgang is part of the Gallus faction in NXT, who Hendry has been feuding with. Hendry got a huge reaction from the fans. Lots of hands waving and “We believe” chants. He did some mic work before the match. He talked about him and Wolfgang starting out in Scotland and how Gallus attacked him and hit him with a guitar in NXT. He noted that Wolfgang’s partners aren’t here tonight. He said he wanted to say something but was struggling to find the words, then attacked Wolfgang with a series of punches. Wolfgang fled the ring and regrouped. [c]

Hendry had the advantage after the break. The action went to the floor, with Wolfgang getting the better of it. Wolfgang stomped Hendry as he got back in the ring. Hendry suplexed Wolfgang, to a big reaction. Hendry gave Wolfgang an overhead slam. Wolfgang slammed Hendry and gave him a Vader Bomb for a two count. Wolfgang missed a swanton. Hendry came back with a clothesline and the Standing Ovation for the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 9:00.

-Outside of the arena, security broke up a brawl between Mike Santana and The System.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun show that laid the foundation for upcoming programs and the Emergence card. Main event was basic but a crowd-pleaser, as Hendry got a huge reaction from the fans.