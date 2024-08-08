FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Roman mystery attacker revealed, a dash-cam in vehicle crashing into Roman’s Chevy, Firefly Funhouse, Kofi, Shane on KO Show, Charlotte-Trish (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago WWE Smackdown Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review Smackdown with live callers. They also talked with an on-site correspondent from Detroit, Mich. and answer mailbag questions. They discuss the awkward the Roman Reigns mystery attacker reveal, react to a dash-cam in the vehicle crashing into Roman’s Chevy, they review the new Firefly Funhouse, analyze Kofi Kingston’s response to Randy Orton, plus Shane McMahon on The KO Show, Charlotte-Trish Stratus, Dolph Ziggler imitated Goldberg, and more. The on-site correspondent details the pre-Smackdown match, the main event women’s match, what happened during commercial breaks, crowd size, and more.

