WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/2) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Sikoa-Rhodes faceoff, Belair/Cargill vs. Dawn/Fyre Women’s Tag Team title, DIY vs. Bloodline WWE Tag Team title, Logan Paul homecoming

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2024

CLEVELAND, OH AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed an outside shot of Cleveland Browns Stadium. Corey Graves said it would be the site of tomorrow’s Summerslam. They then showed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and Graves announced that’s the location for Smackdown tonight.

-Logan Paul was shown arriving in the parking lot with his entourage.

-The camera panned the crowd in the arena as Graves introduced the show. They showed a graphic for the WWE and Women’s Tag Team Championship matches. Wade Barrett promoted the matches.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

-They showed a graphic for Rhodes against Solo Sikoa at Summerslam. Graves hyped the match.

-Rhodes stood in the center of the ring as the crowd chanted his name. Rhodes had a mic and asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. He then asked who they want to talk to. Rhodes said “Solo Sikoa”.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance. Sikoa and Rhodes stared each other down as Sikoa made his way to the ring. Sikoa entered and walked past Rhodes to get a mic from ringside. The crowd chanted “we want Roman” as Sikoa stood opposite of Rhodes.

-Sikoa addressed the crowd and told them to acknowledge him. The crowd booed. Sikoa turned to face Rhodes. The crowd chanted “Solo sucks”. Rhodes said that he sees the chip on Sikoa’s shoulder. He said Sikoa is a little brother and he is too. Rhodes said it’s a struggle to get what you want. Rhodes said he admires it from a distance. Rhodes said that when all the drama is over, the bell is going to ring. He said that when the bell rings, Sikoa has nothing to lose and Rhodes has everything on the line. Sikoa asked if Rhodes was done because Rhodes is wasting his time. Sikoa said Rhodes’ title reign is also running out of time. Rhodes said he isn’t done because he stands there as Champion, atop WWE. Rhodes said he is in debt to the men that helped him achieve his goals. He mentioned Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Rhodes said if he loses to Sikoa he can’t repay those debts. Rhodes said that he’s going to beat Sikoa just like he beat Roman Reigns. Sikoa said that when Rhodes beat Reigns, Reigns was a weak Tribal Chief. Sikoa said he isn’t weak. Sikoa said he’s dangerous and at Summerslam, he’s going to show Rhodes how dangerous he is. Sikoa said that Rhodes talks a big game but he needs to put his money where is mouth is. Sikoa suggested a Bloodline Rules match as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga came out of the crowd and circled the ring. Tonga Loa then joined them from the crowd.

-Rhodes asked if Sikoa wanted the Bloodline Rules match. Rhodes turned to Loa and said he isn’t scared of him. Rhodes said that he and Tama have history and he isn’t afraid of him. Rhodes then turned to Fatu and said he isn’t afraid of him either. The crowd chanted for Rhodes. Rhodes said it isn’t the smartest decision he’s ever made, but he’ll accept the Bloodline Rules match. Sikoa said that since Rhodes accepted the challenge, Sikoa can snap his fingers and have the Bloodline tear Rhodes apart. Sikoa said he isn’t going to do that. He said that tonight, the Tag Team titles come back to the Bloodline, and tomorrow, the WWE title comes back to the Bloodline as well.

-Rhodes said he gets it. He said every time one of them is born, they hate him. He said all he has to do is beat the Tribal Chief. Rhodes said since the Tribal Chief isn’t here, he’ll settle for the wannabe. Rhodes dropped the mic and stared Sikoa down. Sikoa and the Bloodline exited the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I have some hope for Sikoa with the Bloodline Rules deal. Maybe this is the out for Rhodes to lose the title. It would be a great swerve if Reigns makes his return but costs Rhodes the title and helps Sikoa win. I don’t know what legend Rhodes will dig up to help him this time, but I’m sure they’ll come up with something. This is probably just a way to get Orton and Owens and everyone involved with a built-in excuse. Rhodes isn’t even remotely pretending to be threatened by Sikoa or anyone in this group. It hurts the angle when he cuts down the heels and calls them frauds. It’s just not smart booking and it’s bad for Rhodes as a champion to have a series of challengers that don’t matter, even to him.)

-There was a video package with Carmelo Hayes. He said he getting questions about Andrade. Hayes said Andrade doesn’t know anything about being on a team. He said Andrade only knows about quitting teams and switching teams. Hayes said he’s going to beat Andrade as many times as Andrade wants. Hayes said he doesn’t miss.

-Andrade made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Hayes against Andrade. Graves promoted it as a rematch and said it would take place after the break. [c]

-Andrade stood in the middle of the ring. Graves said the first match between these two left the WWE fan base “buzzing”.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance.

(1) ANDRADE vs. CARMELO HAYES

The bell rang twenty-four minutes into the hour. Hayes took Andrade to the corner and landed a chop. Hayes backed off and Andrade came out of the corner. Andrade grabbed a headlock and Hayes countered. Hayes took Andrade down with a headlock but Andrade got out. Andrade took Hayes to the corner and chopped him but Hayes reversed and landed a chop of his own. Hayes landed a dropkick and Andrade answered with a dropkick that sent Hayes to the apron. Andrade went for a suplex but Hayes blocked. Andrade then blocked a suplex attempt. Andrade brought Hayes into the ring and Hayes rolled him up for a two count. Andrade rolled up Hayes for a two count. Andrade went for his finish but Hayes escaped and rolled to the outside of the ring as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Hayes tossed Andrade into the ring steps on the outside of the ring. Hayes kicked at the face of Andrade against the barricade. Hayes tossed Andrade into the ring. Hayes came off the ropes with an elbow strike. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Hayes went to the arm of Andrade and locked him in an armbar. Andrade blocked a punch and countered with one of his own. Andrade landed a chop followed by a Dragon Screw and a forearm off the ropes. Andrade retreated to the corner. Andrade backed off and charged with double knees but Hayes moved out of the way. The two men fought to the second rope and Andrade knocked Hayes off. Andrade went for a springboard from the apron but Hayes cut him off. Hayes used the ropes to slam Andrade into the ring. Hayes climbed to the top rope. Andrade landed a chop to cut Hayes off. Andrade climbed up to join Hayes. Andrade set up for a superplex and Hayes tried to block but Andrade kept working for it and landed the superplex. Both men were down in the middle of the ring as the show cut to another commercial break. [c]

Hayes and Andrade traded shots in the middle of the ring. Andrade landed a big chop that knocked Hayes to his knees. Andrade landed a forearm. Andrade shot Hayes off the ropes and Hayes went for a springboard. Andrade knocked Hayes to the apron and then knocked him to the floor. Andrade hit a dive and then rolled Hayes into the ring. The crowd cheered on Andrade as he charged Hayes. Hayes countered Andrade with a spin around facebuster. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Andrade was down in the corner. Hayes charged but Andrade caught him coming in. Hayes ducked under an elbow and came off the ropes but Andrade caught him with the elbow. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade climbed to the top rope and came off with a moonsault. Hayes moved and Andrade landed on his feet. Andrade hit a standing moonsault. Andrade stayed on the attack and locked Hayes in a figure four. Hayes crawled to the bottom rope to break the hold. Hayes landed a superkick once they got on their feet. Hayes climbed to the top rope. Hayes came off but Andrade moved and Hayes landed on his feet. Andrade went for the Message but Hayes countered into a roll up for a two count. Andrade countered the roll up into one of his own and got the win.

WINNER: Andrade in 17:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Match was good. It’s just to fill time. There aren’t any plans for either of these guys. At least they pretended to care about Hayes this time by having him lose to a roll up. Either way, Andrade has beat him twice and it’s firmly cemented that Hayes is a level below Andrade at this point. In a way, I’m glad they did that instead of going to the 50/50 method.)

-Santos Escobar was in the back with Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto. Angel and Berto said Escobar’s match with Apollo Crews will be easy. Escobar asked why they lost in the gauntlet match if Crews was easy. Escobar said they need to get back on track and it starts tonight when he beats Crews.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto. Graves promoted Escobar’s match with Crews for after the break. [c]

-Apollo Crews made his entrance with Baron Corbin.

(2) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Elektra Lopez, Angel, & Berto) vs. APOLLO CREWS (w/ Baron Corbin)

Escobar landed a kick. Escobar stomped on Crews in the corner and then hit a running knee. Escobar stayed on the attack on Crews and took shots at his lower back. Escobar hit a running shoulder block to the lower back of Crews. Escobar hit a slingshot splash and covered Crews for a quick one count. Crews fought back with right hands but Escobar took him down again quickly. Escobar followed up with an elbow drop. Escobar landed a backbreaker and covered Crews for a two count. Escobar grabbed Crews around the middle and squeezed as he laid on the mat. The crowd cheered for Crews as Crews got to his feet. Crews landed elbows and then delivered a belly to belly suplex. Crews clotheslined Escobar down and followed up with a kick. Crews hit a flying clothesline and fired up. Corbin attacked Angel on the outside. Crews hit Escobar with a Gorilla Press Slam. Crews knocked Berto off the apron and then hit a standing moonsault on Escobar. Crews made the cover for a two count. Crews climbed to the top rope. Corbin went down and someone had his foot from under the ring. Berto and Angel attacked Corbin on the outside. Escobar pulled Crews off the top rope and hit him with the Phantom Driver for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 4:00

-Byron Saxton was in the back with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Cargill said they’re very confident going into their match tonight. Belair said tonight is two on two and they can try their hardest, but Belair and Cargill are going to win. Belair said they’re going to walk out the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

-Ring attendants rolled a black carpet over the ring canvas. Graves and Barrett promoted the appearance of Logan Paul for after the break. [c]

-Nick Aldis was in the ring with Logan Paul’s entourage. Aldis introduced Logan Paul.

-Logan Paul made his entrance. Barrett questioned why they were booing Paul. Graves said that Paul said it’s been so long since Cleveland has seen a champion, they may not know how to react to him. They showed a graphic for Paul against L.A. Knight at Summerslam. Barrett hyped the match.

-Paul got a mic from ringside and sauntered around the ring. Paul said that he’s home. The crowd booed. Paul yelled L.A. Knight’s name. Paul said he’s never met a man so eager to take his belt off him. Paul said Knight isn’t his type and he’s delusional if he thinks he’ll beat Paul in his hometown. The crowd chanted for Knight. Paul said that whether the crowd wants to admit it or not, he inspires and represents the city. Paul said he is Cleveland. Paul said the reason Knight has so many fans because they can relate to him. He said they’re all try-hards who never made it. Paul said maybe he isn’t a great champion since he’s only had two title defenses in 273 days. Paul said it’s two more title defenses than L.A. Knight will ever have. Paul said he can’t relate to the people because he’s great and he made it. Paul said he brought Cleveland’s finest with him.

-Aldis said he googled the people in the ring and he couldn’t find anything. Paul assured Aldis that they were legit. Paul said it’s time to unveil his championship banner that will hang from the rafters of this arena. He said it will remind everyone that Paul is Cleveland’s finest. Fireworks exploded and the banner dropped. There was a large “yeah” written over the face of Paul on the banner.

[HOUR TWO]

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Knight stood at the top of the ramp. The crowd chanted for Knight. Knight said he can’t see what the banner says so he needs the crowd’s help. The crowd yelled “yeah”. Knight told Paul to get serious. He said they’re twenty-four hours away from Summerslam and Paul losing the United States title. Knight said Paul is lucky the banner is the worst thing happening to him right now. Knight said that Paul is from West Lake, not Cleveland. Knight said that since he ruined Paul’s banner, he’s going to give Paul a gift. Knight said he’s going to go get Paul another banner. Knight went to the back. The camera followed Knight as he looked around in the back. Knight stopped to ask Pretty Deadly if they had a banner. They said they didn’t have a banner but they have a song from their musical. Knight walked away. Knight walked over to Paul’s Prime truck. Knight opened the door. Paul ran from the ring to the parking lot. Knight drove off in the truck as Paul chased after him. Paul screamed “no” and said it was a crime.

-Barrett and Graves were shown ringside. Barrett said Cleveland has adopted Knight as one of their own and they want to see him win the title at Summerslam. Graves threw to a video package on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their entrance. Graves said Dawn and Fyre want to build off their successful defense on NXT and retain the titles again. He promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Paul was in the back with Aldis. Paul told Aldis to make his situation with Knight right. He said Aldis knew that was going to happen. Aldis said he would take it up with Paul’s dignitaries.

-Dawn and Fyre were in the ring.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

(3) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN (c) vs. BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL – Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Dawn and Fyre went after Belair and Cargill. Belair and Cargill ducked under and took down Dawn and Fyre. Cargill started with Dawn. Cargill took her down with a shoulder tackle. Cargill delivered a backbreaker and made the cover for a two count. Cargill lifted Dawn to her shoulders but Dawn got free. Cargill landed a forearm and sent Dawn to the corner. Belair tagged in and stomped at Dawn in the corner. Dawn countered a suplex and Fyre hit the ring. Cargill came in and broke up the double team. Belair and Cargill delivered stereo Gorilla Press Slams. Belair and Cargill stood tall as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Dawn tagged in Fyre. Fyre pulled Cargill by the leg as Cargill crawled toward Belair. Cargill leapt to tag Belair but Dawn pulled Belair off the apron. Fyre kicked at Cargill. Dawn tagged in and hit a backbreaker. Dawn held Cargill in place as Fyre came off the top rope with a Swanton Bomb. Dawn made the cover for a near fall. Dawn and Fyre went for a double suplex but Cargill countered with a suplex of her own. Belair tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Belair came off with a crossbody onto Dawn and Fyre. Belair took them both down with clotheslines. Belair hit Fyre with a suplex and then kipped up. Belair splashed Dawn in the corner and then mounted to punch away. Fyre charged but Belair flipped over her and sent her into the corner with Dawn. Belair mounted the ropes and punched away at both of them. Fyre pulled Belair off by the hair. Belair recovered and hit Fyre with a spinebuster followed by a springboard moonsault. Belair made the cover but Dawn broke the count. Cargill took Dawn to the outside and took her down. Belair took Fyre down in the ring. Blair Davenport appeared and tossed Cargill into the ring steps. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 10:00

-Fyre took down Belair in the ring. Cargill landed a big kick on Davenport on the outside. Cargill went after Dawn but Fyre dropped to the outside and attacked Cargill from behind. Dawn, Davenport, and Fyre ganged up on Cargill and tossed her over the announce table. They posed on the ring apron.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’m not crazy about the non-finish, but the angle has some potential. They haven’t done much with Dawn and Fyre, so beating them right away felt a little predictable. This isn’t perfect, but it’s better than killing them off right away. Davenport hasn’t had much direction and joining Dawn and Fyre makes some sense for her. They can play it off as her needing allies to make a difference on the main roster. On top of that, Davenport has had issues with Naomi and Naomi is linked to Belair and Cargill. This makes a lot of sense from quite a few angles and it will prolong the feud a little while.)

-They showed a graphic for DIY against the Bloodline. Graves promoted the match for later in the show. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: WWE just ran a commercial for a house show in my local area. The announced matches are Cody Rhodes against A.J. Styles for the WWE title and a Triple Threat with Damien Priest defending against Gunther and Seth Rollins. Read into that what you will, if anything at all.)

-Barrett promoted an article from The Ringer about Michael Cole. Graves then promoted the Summerslam Pre-Show tomorrow.

-Barrett and Graves ran down the card for Summerslam.

(McDonald’s Analysis: The Summerslam card may not have one big-time marquee level match, but this is a really well built show top to bottom. There isn’t a clunker on this card and everything has potential to be good. That’s a good sign for an entertaining night of wrestling.)

-Graves threw to a video package on Nia Jax ahead of her match with Bayley at Summerslam.

-Tiffany Stratton was in the back. Nia Jax appeared and presented Stratton with a brand new pink Money in the Bank briefcase. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared. Green mentioned how she would make the briefcase better. Green said she was going to win before Stratton pushed her off the apron. Stratton said green isn’t Green’s color, “toodles”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was hoping for more glitter but this will do. It suits Tiffy well.)

-The Bloodline made their entrance. Graves promoted the WWE Tag Team Championship match for after the break. [c]

-The Bloodline stood in the middle of the ring.

-Tommaso Ciampa was shown walking in the back. He introduced himself to the Bloodline. He bumped into Johnny Gargano. Gargano introduced himself and said he was at Summerslam 1996 in the same building. Gargano said that’s when he decided to become a WWE Superstar. Gargano said the Bloodline talks about family, but Cleveland is his family and the Bloodline is going to be surrounded by them tonight. Gargano looked into the camera and said “Cleveland, let’s freaking go”.

-DIY made their entrance.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

(4) THE BLOODLINE (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga w/ Solo Sikoa & Tonga Loa) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Tama and Ciampa started the match. Tama beat on Ciampa and took him to the corner. Tama knocked Ciampa down but Ciampa fought back with strikes of his own. Ciampa came off the ropes but Tama took him down with a knee to the gut. Tama followed up with a suplex and then tossed Ciampa into the ring post shoulder first. Sikoa celebrated on the outside as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Fatu went for a splash on Ciampa in the corner but Ciampa moved and Fatu hit the top of the ring post. Fatu and Ciampa rolled toward their corners. Tama and Gargano tagged in. Gargano came off the ropes and took Tama down with a forearm. Gargano took Fatu down with a dropkick. Gargano hit a slingshot spear on Tama. Gargano made the cover for a two count. Ciampa tagged back in. They double teamed Tama in the corner. Gargano landed a dive on Fatu on the outside. Ciampa landed the Air Raid Crash on Tama. Ciampa made the cover for a two count. Ciampa chopped Tama. Tama landed a big right. Ciampa fought back with a knee. Fatu made the tag and took Ciampa down. Fatu hit the running butt bump on Ciampa in the corner. Tama tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Tama came off with a splash and made the cover but Gargano broke the count. Fatu took Gargano down and knocked him to the outside. Fatu attacked Gargano on the outside. Fatu charged Gargano but Gargano moved and Fatu hit the ring steps. Ciampa rolled up Tama for a two count. Gargano tagged in and they hit Shatter Machine on Tama. DIY set up in the corners. Tonga Loa distracted the ref. Sikoa delivered the Samoan Spike to Ciampa. Tama took Gargano down and made the cover for a two count. Fatu hit the ring and stomped away at Gargano. Gargano got to his feet and landed superkicks. He superkicked Loa off the apron. Gargano hit a dive through the ropes onto Tama. Gargano hit the Poisonrana on Fatu. Fatu no sold the move and gave Gargano the pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu followed up with the double jump splash and the Implant DDT for the win.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in 10:00 to win the WWE Tag Team Championship

-Sikoa stood over Gargano and draped the Tag Team titles over his shoulders as Tama, Loa, and Fatu posed behind him.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They gave DIY more than I thought they would. The Bloodline had their typical interference spots, which probably wasn’t needed in this circumstance. I understand the purpose as it helps to get over the Bloodline Rules stipulation for tomorrow. Unfortunately, we’ve already seen that story and we know Rhodes has a host of people willing to help him out, so it’s an empty threat. Tama and Fatu are an interesting choice, and I still maintain it was a pivot away from Loa due to the injury. With that said, Loa may want to keep the eye patch moving forward. It would be cool if they could gimmick his eye for when the eye patch comes off. Anyway, I wonder if we’ll get some Freebird Rules for the Bloodline so they can transition to the Tongans defending the titles down the road. The match tomorrow has zero suspense and given WWE’s booking, this was clearly to give the Bloodline something before Rhodes basically buries Sikoa tomorrow. I still think they went to Sikoa and Rhodes too soon, but they didn’t have much of a choice with the complete lack of heels on Smackdown. The pivot to Rhodes and Reigns instead of Rock and Reigns is bleeding over into the summer as Rock isn’t around and Reigns is already beaten, so Rhodes is left with scraps. Sikoa could have been a major feud for Rhodes, but they gave him a group that runs away when the babyfaces get together and has gotten their asses kicked otherwise. Even in kayfabe, why would Rhodes be afraid of Bloodline Rules? He beat the better guy with the same rules and this group runs away if he has a bat in his hand. If he just shows up with a bat everyone will run away and he’ll keep his title. Just terrible booking to get here and it will only hurt Sikoa in the long run, which is a shame.)