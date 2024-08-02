News Ticker

Report: Britt Baker suspended after backstage altercation with MJF stemming from Baker opening taking issue with TV time given to MJF and Ospreay

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 2, 2024

Britt Baker
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brit Baker is serving a two suspension in AEW stemming from a backstage argument with Alicia Atout, a member of the AEW broadcast team. Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net reports that Baker complained openly about MJF and Will Ospreay getting an hour of TV time on a recent episode of Dynamite, complaining that Atout overheard and is believed to have passed along to MJF, who she is dating. Baker and MJF then got into a confrontation which resulted in Baker’s suspension. Fightful reports that Baker’s suspension will not interfere with her match against Mercedes Moné at All In.

READ MORE AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CLICK HERE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024