Report: Britt Baker suspended after backstage altercation with MJF stemming from Baker opening taking issue with TV time given to MJF and Ospreay

Brit Baker is serving a two suspension in AEW stemming from a backstage argument with Alicia Atout, a member of the AEW broadcast team. Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net reports that Baker complained openly about MJF and Will Ospreay getting an hour of TV time on a recent episode of Dynamite, complaining that Atout overheard and is believed to have passed along to MJF, who she is dating. Baker and MJF then got into a confrontation which resulted in Baker’s suspension. Fightful reports that Baker’s suspension will not interfere with her match against Mercedes Moné at All In.

