VIP AUDIO 8/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-10-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on Hogan’s busy week, new WWE signees, Jericho’s new gig, Sting-Jarrett, Trish, GLOW, more (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 10, 2006. Topics include:

Chris Jericho’s upcoming Fox TV gig.

Another former ECW personality starting his own indy promotion.

A shakeup in WWE developmental.

Two new WWE signees.

Hulk Hogan’s busy week.

Ring of Honor’s big title unification match.

Sunday’s big Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett matchup on TNA PPV

The indy lineup of the week featuring CEW, TNA and ROH names in Indiana

Listener Mail including questions about Trish Stratus, Bob Sapp, GLOW and Aaron Spelling.

Real Deal listeners try to help WWE out with its New Talent Initiative.

