30 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (8/8/1994): Keller’s report on Ted DiBiase trying to buy Lex Luger, IRS & Bigelow vs. Doink & Tatanka, plus Backlund, Undertaker, Savage, Owen, more

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter.

WWF MONDAY NIGHT RAW

AUGUST 8, 1994

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

-The program opened with a Raw promo skit with doctors surrounding an operating table hurrying surgery in order to see Raw at 9 p.m. They left the patient in the middle of surgery to watch Raw…

-Vince McMahon & Randy Savage introduced the show with high energy.

(1) The Evil Undertaker (mgd. by Ted DiBiase) won a squash match…

-A Leslie Nielson “Searching for Undertaker” skit aired…

-Lex Luger’s appearance on Shawn Michaels’s “Heartbreak Hotel” aired from that weekend’s WWF Superstars syndicated show.

-Lex Luger then won a squash match. On his way to the ring, Ted DiBiase followed Luger. McMahon observed it “almost looked like a friendly exchange,” although Luger did nothing but tell DiBiase to get away. During the match, McMahon interviewed DiBiase, who continued to act confident he had bought Luger…

(2) I.R.S. & Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Doink & Tatanka. Bigelow enziguiried Doink from behind while the referee pushed Tatanka out of the ring. I.R.S. then hit Doink with a clothesline for the three count. During the match, McMahon speculated that Tatanka would draw the conclusion that Luger did sellout based on the events on the program. After the match, Tatanka went after I.R.S., but Bigelow and I.R.S. got the better of him. Luger made the save. DiBiase entered the ring and Luger argued with him in the ring. DiBiase shoved the money into Luger’s hand. Tatanka got up and saw the money in his hand and confronted him with it. A pull-apart resulted…

-Jerry Lawler interviewed Owen Hart and Jim Neidhart. An intense Bruce Hart confronted Owen and said he was a disgrace…

-The “Old-New” commercial aired…

(3) Bob Backlund won a squash…

-Tatanka confronted Luger in the dressing room to end the program…

