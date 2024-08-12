FREE PODCAST 8/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team Member Matt McCathy with backstage insights on Lesnar-Cena match, Reigns Push, Summerslam hype, WM31 prediction (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-15-2014), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy who offers insights on being backstage for the first Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match at Extreme Rules, plus an in-depth Summerslam preview, analysis of angles leading up to Summerslam, thoughts on Roman Reigns’s push, what WrestleMania 31’s main event might look like, and many more backstage stories and insights.

