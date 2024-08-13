VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker vs. Sami, Punk attacks Drew, Orton-Gunther hype World Title match, Rhea confronts Dom & Liv, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 12 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn for the IC Title, Bronson Reed vs. Miz followed by destruction of R-Truth, Rhea Ripley confronting Dominik and Liv, C.M. Punk says the bracelet is no big deal (does that mean he’s not mad at Seth Rollins anymore?), another Wyatt Sicks VHS video, and more.

