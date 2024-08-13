FREE PODCAST 8/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Chase: Rhea-Dom confrontation, Gunther-Orton, Breakker vs. Sami, on-site correspondent, video callers (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling reporter Stephanie Chase. They discuss the Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn main event, Bronson Reed’s push, the Dom-Rhea interaction, C.M. Punk’s bracelet, the Wyatt Sicks, and much more with an on-site correspondent plus live caller and chat interaction.
