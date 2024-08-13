NXT PREVIEW (8/13): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. TBA – NXT North American Championship Open Challenge match
- Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Chase University (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) – NXT Tag Team Championship match
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match
- Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe
