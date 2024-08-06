NXT TV RESULTS (8/6): Lindberg’s Live Report on NXT’s Great American Bash Night 2: Page vs. Mensah, Williams vs. Dunne and more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

AUG 6, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Sarah Schreiber, Hank & Tank

[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with a recap of the events of last week, Night 1 of the Great American Bash.

Vic Joseph and Booker T welcomed the viewers to the show as Pete Dunne made his way to the ring for his match against Trick Williams. Trick followed with his own entrance.

(1) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. PETE DUNNE

The two locked up in the center of the ring with Trick Williams gaining momentum early on, including an impressive stalling vertical suplex for a two count. Pete Dunne managed to reverse the momentum and put Trick into a face lock, then bent his fingers back as far as he could. Dunne mounted Trick and reigned down right hands on Trick Williams. He put Trick in an armbar, but Trick managed to stand up and powerbomb Dunne.

They traded chops in the center of the ring until Dunne raked the eyes as they went to their first commercial break. (c)

Back from commercial, Dunne had Williams in an armbar. He let Williams out and smashed him in the back of the head with a forearm. Then another forearm. He went for a third, but Trick reversed with a clothesline.

Trick was back in control and hit a series of offensive moves before hitting an Uranage for a two count. Dunne fought back from underneath and climbed to the top rope. Trick managed to get to the top rope before Dunne could jump, and flapjacked Dunne off the top for a two count.

With both men down on the mat, Williams made it to his feet first. He went for a big boot, Dunne countered with a powerbomb and then stomped on Williams’ face. Trick kipped up and fired back. The two traded strikes until Williams had Dunne on the ground in the corner. The ref backed him off, giving Dunne enough time to get up and hit the bitter end for the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– A backstage cookout with all the wrestlers was shown taking place earlier in the day. Lexis King was the DJ and everyone complained. Eddie Thorpe showed up and tried to start a fight. Hank and Tank put a stop to it and started a wing eating contest. Robert Stone vs. Stevie Turner.

-Tatum Paxley and Kelani Jordan were both shown respectively walking backstage to the ring for their North American Title match.

-Ethan Page was in medical when Nathan Frazer entered and wished Page luck against Mensah later. Page took offense to this and made fun of Axiom getting pinned by MSK last week.

(2) KELANI JORDAN vs. TATUM PAXLEY – WOMEN’S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The two locked up in the center of the ring, shifting momentum back and forth between them. Jasmyn Nix, Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne were shown watching the match backstage.

Tatum Paxley couldn’t stop looking at the title on the table ringside, wanting her prize. This allowed Jordan to roll her up for a two count. Kelani stayed in control for a few moments, arm dragging Paxley a few times before hitting a standing flipping leg drop. Kelani threw Paxley outside and then hit her with a suicide dive. Paxley rolled under the ring. Jordan went to find her, but only found the Kelani Jordan doll from a couple weeks ago.

Paxley appeared from around the corner of the ring and took out Kelani’s knee before a commercial break. (c)

Back from break, they were in the ring with Paxley in control with Kelani in a modified Figure Four leg lock. Kelani managed to escape and shifted momentum. Wendy Choo walked down to the ring and stole the Kelani Jordan doll laying at ringside.

Kelani’s knee was injured during the match, seemingly kayfabe, and Kelani kept selling it for the rest of the match. She went for a moonsault on Paxley and missed. Paxley hit a 450 splash from the top rope for a 2.5 count.

Paxley went back to the top rope and Kelani managed to get up to the top before she jumped off and hit an impressive Spanish Fly followed by a frog splash for the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

-After the match, Wendy Choo returned the doll to Paxley and stood alongside her before attacking her. Wendy Choo then stared Kelani down.

-No Quarter Catch Crew were back stage talking about Tavian Heights being in Japan for the week. The D’Angelo family came in and said that if Wren Sinclair wins her match tonight, the Don will put his Heritage Cup on the line against Dempsey. Oba Femi came walking through, then Axiom and Nathan Frazer came into frame. Axiom said he’s been giving Frazer some space after he seemed miffed last week.

-Oro Mensah and Ethan Page were shown walking to the ring for their match before commercial (c).

-Trick Williams attacks Pete Dunne backstage as Dunne was leaving.

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. ORO MENSAH – NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

The two locked up in the ring and traded strikes and chops. Mensah took control of the match after a head scissors for a two count. Page managed to gain momentum and tried captalizing on it. Unfortunately for him, Mensah unleashed a series of strikes and then shot him into the corner. Ethan Page reversed and took a powder outside the ring before a commercial break. (c)

Back from the commercial break they were center of the ring and vying for position. Mensah hit a kick to the face and went for a springboard moonsault. Page telegraphed it and kicked him in the face as Mensah was midair and upside down.

Page covered for two, then tried picking Oro up. Oro hit a suplex to reverse the momentum. Oro hit a series of strikes followed by a bicycle kick for two.

Page delivered a roundhouse kick and took a moment to regain his own composure. He then took Oro to the top rope but Oro managed to jump down and deliver a bicycle kick to Page to knock him off the top rope and to the floor. Mensah rolled him back in and hit another big kick for two.

Mensah then hit a massive springboard kick that sent Page out of the ring. Mensah delivered a dropkick through the top and middle rope to Page outside the ring. The two fought up to the stage as the ref started his 10 count. Page slammed Mensah into a decorative picnic table on the stage, and then put him through the table. He got Mensah back to the ring before the count of 10 and hit a DDT for a near fall.

Page went for an Ego’s Edge, Mensah reversed to a super kick for two. Mensah hit a DDT of his own and then a spinning heel kick. He would have got the win, but Page’s leg was under the bottom rope causing the count to break.

Mensah went to the apron and went for a springboard move and slipped. Page capitalized and hit an Ego’s Edge for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed the Rascals. Wentz said that they lost the titles over 500 days ago and they never thought this day would come. Wes Lee said that one day he and Wentz are tag champs and the next he’s by himself. He was fortunate enough to have a great singles run, but he has the most fun alongside the Rascals.

-Hank and Tank’s backstage party continues.

(4) JOE COFFEY vs. JOE HENDRY

Say his name and he appears. Hendry finished his entrance and took out Mark Coffey and Wolfgang before the bell rang. Joe Coffey took momentum right away and hit Hendry with a flurry of offense and a splash for two.

Hendry turned momentum around and hit a massive suplex on Coffey. Gallus kept trying to distract Hendry, but he wouldn’t let the distraction keep him from taking it to Coffey. (c)

Back from break, Coffey had Hendry in a waistlock. Hendry fought his way out and hit a sunset flip for two. Coffey went for a Boston Crab and Hendry was able to escape. Gallus pulled Hendry out of the ring, but Hendry wouldn’t be outsmarted. He made it look like Gallus hit him with a chair, causing the official to throw them out of the arena. Hendry rolled a distracted Coffey up for two.

Now that Coffey is by himself, you could see the fear in his eyes as Hendry manhandled him to the sound of the crowd singing Hendry’s theme song. Hendry hit a massive Chokeslam for the win.

Winner: Joe Hendry

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Joe Hendry in the ring and asked if he has enjoyed his time in NXT. Hendry said that he’s loved it and he’s going to stay a lot longer.

-Chase U is in session in a brand new classroom donated by Ridge Holland. Ridge announces that he and Andre Chase will be challenging for the tag titles. Duke Hudson and Myles Borne seemed upset and disappointed by this.

-Brooks Jensen is shown drinking at Hank and Tank’s party. Shawn Spears is disappointed in him. The Good Brothers show up and Hank and Tank wind up fighting them after they made fun of the party.

(5) WREN SINCLAIR vs. KENDAL GREY

If Wren Sinclair can win, she will be part of the NQCC.

The two traded holds and near falls for the first 30-45 seconds of the match before Sinclair managed to lock in a headscissors leg lock. Grey managed to fight to her feet and hit a springboard crossbody for two.

Grey locked Sinclair in an armbar. Sinclair managed to escape and hit a pin for two. She tried locking in a modified surfboard stretch on Grey, who refused to tap. Grey escaped and tried to cover for a quick two count.

Grey hit a belly to belly suplex. Sinclair rolled out of the ring and Myles Borne tried to help her out. Carlee Bright tripped Borne so he couldn’t intervene. Well, he got on the apron and did anyway. He tried to help Sinclair, but she didn’t need it. She managed to pin Grey on her own to join the NQCC ranks.

Winner: Wren Sinclair (c)

-Oba Femi announces he is defending his title next week in an open challenge. The Don interrupts Femi and says he’s going to win his Heritage Cup match. Femi did not look pleased.

(6) NATHAN FRAZIER & AXIOM vs. MSK (Wes Lee & Zach Wentz) – NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Lee and Axiom kicked the match off for their respective teams. They jockeyed for position for the first few moments, momentum shifting between each competitor. Frazer tagged in and he and Axiom double teamed Lee for two. Frazer put Lee in a shoulderlock and Lee was able to escape. Lee and Frazer traded at least a dozen reversals in a frenetic and fast paced few moments. Lee tagged in Wentz who delivered the longest Bronco Buster ever recorded to Frazer.

Lee tagged back in, Axiom tagged in. Axiom hits a cross body on Lee and then took him down with a headscissors. Both members of MSK were outside, both Frazer and Axiom leaped to the outside to take out their opponents. (c)

After the commercial break, Frazer and Wentz were the legal men. Wentz hit an impressive moonsault from the top and seemed to maybe injure Frazer. The ref could be seen talking on his mic. Frazer tagged out and Lee and Axiom tag in.

Lee unleashed offense on Axiom and covered for a two count. Wentz tagged in, but Axiom was able to thwart off both members of MSK. Frazer tagged in. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly and Frazer hit his 650 splash for the pin attempt. Lee just managed to break up the count at the last second.

Axiom missed a super kick on Lee and hit Frazer, leading to MSK capitalizing. It looked like we had new champions, but Frazer kicked out of Wentz cover at the last second.

Both teams traded false finishes galore until Axiom hit the Golden Ratio to retain their titles.

Winners: Axiom and Nathan Frazer

After the match, everyone showed signs of respect to one another. Wes Lee then turned on his Rascalz team mates, low blowing Wentz and super kicking Trey. Lee snapped, and beat Wentz over and over again before throwing Trey through the ringside barricade. He then delivered a double knee to Wentz as he was leaning against the steel steps, leaving both his now former Rascalz partners laying on the ground to end the show.