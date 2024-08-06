News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/6 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali, the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander, Joe Hendry, Knockouts division, more (46 min.)

August 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a loaded episode of TNA Impact, which featured Nic Nemeth defending the World Title against Mustafa Ali and the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander (with a surprise return). There is also some Joe Hendry talk, and they each select three wrestlers that they would add to the Knockouts division.

