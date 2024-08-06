News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: One of the better Raws in years with Summerslam fallout, Baker-MJF backstage incident, Shane McMahon, more (65 min.)

August 6, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Reaction to last night’s Raw, one of the best episodes in years, including the Gunther-Randy Orton segment, Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Odyssey Jones, The Wyatt Sicks’ in-ring debut, and more.
  • Shane McMahon-Tony Khan meeting
  • Britt Baker-MJF backstage incident
  • Latest with AEW and Warner Media
  • Lucha Brothers possibly heading to WWE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024