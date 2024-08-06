VIP AUDIO 8/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: One of the better Raws in years with Summerslam fallout, Baker-MJF backstage incident, Shane McMahon, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Reaction to last night’s Raw, one of the best episodes in years, including the Gunther-Randy Orton segment, Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Odyssey Jones, The Wyatt Sicks’ in-ring debut, and more.
- Shane McMahon-Tony Khan meeting
- Britt Baker-MJF backstage incident
- Latest with AEW and Warner Media
- Lucha Brothers possibly heading to WWE
