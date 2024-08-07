FREE PODCAST 8/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Cattani talk Great American Bash Night 2 including Wes Lee’s betrayal of the Rascals, Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah, Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kevin Cattani discuss The Great American Bash Night 2 including Wes Lee’s betrayal of the Rascals, Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah, Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO