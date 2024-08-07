FREE PODCAST 8/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk NXT contributions to WWE main roster, today’s news on The CW debut episodes, New Japan G1 so far, Wyatt Sicks, Summerslam overrated, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:
- Reaction to today’s news on NXT’s October debut episodes on The CW going on the road to major cities with two major main roster stars – Randy Orton and C.M. Punk
- Extended conversation on the NXT roster dynamic with the main WWE roster including Kelly’s impression of call-up successes and failures, projecting the course of Bron Breaker
- The rise of Trick Williams
- A look at some of the surprising roster cuts and flameouts from NXT
- The state of the New Japan G1 through 11 nights, who has been a surprise, and where things appear to be headed
- Reflecting on Summerslam and trying to figure out why it’s being overrated by so many fans
- Bronson Reed’s upside
- And looking at Gov. Walz drawing attention to Minnesota today which led to discussion on frustrations with St. Paul being referred to as Minneapolis all too often in the national media
