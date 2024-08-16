FREE PODCAST 8/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: WWE Summerslam predictions, TNA changing nights, New Japan G1, WWE Title situation, more with callers and emails (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-14-2014), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers and emailers WWE Summerslam predictions and the WWE Title situation, breaking news on TNA changing nights of the week on Spike TV, New Japan’s G1 Tournament, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO