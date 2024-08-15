FREE PODCAST 8/15 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Buddy Murphy’s breakout performance against Reigns, Reigns whodunit continues, Ember Moon vs. Charlotte, KO-Shane, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon of the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to review Smackdown with live callers and answer email questions. They also talked with an on-site correspondents from Toronto, Ont. and answer mailbag questions. Topics included the latest Roman Reigns whodunit mystery developments, the breakout performance of Buddy Murphy against Roman Reigns, Ember Moon’s lack of character support by WWE Creative, Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon, the King of the Ring favorites and dark horses, the upcoming new October prime time schedule, and more. The on-site correspondent detailed the attendance, the pre-Smackdown match, the dark main event, crowd size, which matches and wrestlers got the biggest reactions, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO