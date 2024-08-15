VIP AUDIO 7/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Best Cena matches, viability of booking heels who don’t ever get away with cheating, Moxley, Casino Gauntlet, dearth of WrestleMania stadium shows, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is the lower attendance without Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk on the roster evidence that current self-proclaimed locker room leaders are hurting AEW?

Is Tony Khan trying to find a blend of the New Japan and traditional U.S. style of presenting a pro wrestling product?

How do John Cena’s top matches compare to the best matches of highly regarded elite wrestlers? What are Cena’s top matches?

Are longer well-wrestled matches with predictable outcomes in AEW better or worse than WWE’s competitive matches with non-conclusive finishes?

Are there wrestlers who came across as having outward confidence but were struggling internally?

Are there examples of a wrestling promoter going with a surprise and unpopular choice as World Champion that actually has worked out?

Is AEW missing Jon Moxley?

Who are the top five blind guesses on who will win the Casino Gauntlet match at All In?

Should a presumed long title reign with a new dominant champion be booked to lose on occasion early in their reign just to create unpredictability?

Why did WWE hold only one WrestleMania in a stadium during the Attitude Era?

If Rock only wrestles four more matches, who should his opponents be? What if there was a fifth wildcard opponent outside of the more obvious choices?

Playing out an all-time top babyface tournament.

Is it necessary to book pro wrestling with heels who cheat?

What if Kevin Sullivan took over for Eddie Gilbert as ECW booker in 1993 instead of Paul Heyman?

Why did Val Venis last so long in WWE?

How will Israel Adesanya be viewed in history books?

Has WWE created an untenable situation with fan expectations for PLEs to be included in a low-cost streaming service? And are international shows at different times of day in the U.S. compatible with returning to a PPV formula?

Bloodsport XI and could Don Callis managing Marina Shafir work?

