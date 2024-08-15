FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Judgement Day vs. Terror Twins, Cody and Nick Aldis gifting Kevin Owens a title shot, New Day, Reigns, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” the Machados take over as Javier Machado is joined by guest cohost Jorge Machado as they discuss all the current WWE storylines. They cover The Judgement Day vs. The Terror Twins, Cody and Nick Aldis gifting Kevin Owens a title shot, what’s going on with New Day, Roman Reigns re-energizing the Bloodline story, Bronson Reed “kicks the dog,” what’s next for Breakker, plus a whole lot more.

