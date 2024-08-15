News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): All In moving to Texas, Roman’s return, Swerve-Danielson hype, Kevin Sullivan, New Japan G1 (112 min.)

August 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • The career of Kevin Sullivan on and off camera.
  • New Japan G1 tournament results, predictions on the winner, and analysis of the booking.
  • Review of WWE Smackdown with the return of Roman Reigns.
  • Review of WWE Raw with Kevin Owens selected to be Cody Rhodes’s challenger.
  • Review of NXT including Otis’s special appearance.
  • A quick rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision.
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the latest build for All In.
  • Thoughts on All In 2025 being held in Texas instead of London.
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 305.

