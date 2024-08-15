VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): All In moving to Texas, Roman’s return, Swerve-Danielson hype, Kevin Sullivan, New Japan G1 (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller

The career of Kevin Sullivan on and off camera.

New Japan G1 tournament results, predictions on the winner, and analysis of the booking.

Review of WWE Smackdown with the return of Roman Reigns.

Review of WWE Raw with Kevin Owens selected to be Cody Rhodes’s challenger.

Review of NXT including Otis’s special appearance.

A quick rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision.

A review of AEW Dynamite including the latest build for All In.

Thoughts on All In 2025 being held in Texas instead of London.

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 305.

