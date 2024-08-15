VIP AUDIO 8/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): All In moving to Texas, Roman’s return, Swerve-Danielson hype, Kevin Sullivan, New Japan G1 (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- The career of Kevin Sullivan on and off camera.
- New Japan G1 tournament results, predictions on the winner, and analysis of the booking.
- Review of WWE Smackdown with the return of Roman Reigns.
- Review of WWE Raw with Kevin Owens selected to be Cody Rhodes’s challenger.
- Review of NXT including Otis’s special appearance.
- A quick rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision.
- A review of AEW Dynamite including the latest build for All In.
- Thoughts on All In 2025 being held in Texas instead of London.
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 305.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.