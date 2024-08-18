10 YRS AGO – ROH “Field of Honor (8-15-2014): A.J. Styles, Adam Cole, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Moose, Matt Taven, Cedric Alexander, Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

ROH “Field of Honor” results

August 15, 2014

Brooklyn, N.Y. at MCU Park

Est. Attendance: 1,300-1,500

Results submitted by Chris of PWPonderings.com

Ring of Honor returns to the NYC area with Final Battle 2014 on December 7 at Terminal 5 in Manhattan.

Scarlett Bourdeaux sung the National Anthem. Joe Dombrowski and Steve Corino (getting a cool baseball intro by Bobby Cruise) were the commentary team. There were “We Want Kevin” chants, presumably for Kevin Kelly.

(1) ROH TV Champion Jay Lethal (w/Truth Martini) beat Matt Taven in a steel cage match to retain the ROH TV Title. Lethal retained after Martini slammed the cage door on Taven’s head.

(2) Mark Briscoe beat Watanabe with Froggie Elbow.

(3) Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka & R.D. Evans (w/Veda Scott and Ramon) beat Brutal Burgers (Cheeseburger & Brutal Bob) after Moose speared Cheeseburger and pinned Brutal Burgers. The streak lives on.

(4) Mike Bennett beat Rocky Romero with the TKO after Rocky fell prey to Maria’s charm.

(5) The Decade (B.J. Whitmer & Roderick Strong & Jimmy Jacobs) beat three ROH students. This was a replacement match following Ray Rowe’s motorcycle accident.

(6) Silas Young beat Tommaso Ciampa after knocking him out with an illegal weapon as referee Paul Turner was distracted cleaning up chairs.

(7) Cedric Alexander beat A.C.H.

(8) ROH Tag Champs ReDragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) beat Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian with Chasing the Dragon on Daniels to retain the ROH Tag Titles.

(9) ROH World champion Michael Elgin beat A.J. Styles, Adam Cole, and Jay Briscoe with the Elgin Bomb on Cole to retain the ROH World Title.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 20 YRS AGO – Ballpark Brawl III: Canadian Carnage (8-14-2004): A.J. Styles, Jimmy Hart, Jim Neidhart, Natalya, R-Truth, Harry Smith, Bret Hart, Christopher Daniels

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA Championship, Mike Santana vs. Moose, Ultimate X qualifiers