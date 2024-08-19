WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, August 19, 2024

Where: Sunrise, Fla. at Amerant Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for ???.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament

The Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. The Pure Fusion Collective – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

C.M. Punk will give “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton will appear

