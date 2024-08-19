WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, August 19, 2024
Where: Sunrise, Fla. at Amerant Bank Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
- The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament
- The Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. The Pure Fusion Collective – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
- Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri
- C.M. Punk will give “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton will appear
