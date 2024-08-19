WWE RAW RESULTS (8/19): Keller’s report on Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne, Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri, New Day & Odyssey vs. Final Testament, Punk’s important message to Drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2024

SUNRISE, FLA. AT AMERANT BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they showed the exterior of Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany as Michael Cole introduced the show and hyped the Bash in Berlin event coming up in just under two weeks. Then they showed an aerial view of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the host city of Raw tonight. Then they cut to images of wrestlers arriving at the arena including C.M. Punk, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Pure Fusion Collection (“Say that ten times,” said Cole), Damage CTRL, and Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley.

-Randy Orton’s entrance music played and fans cheered. Pat McAfee called it a perfect way to start the evening. Cole said Ric Flair and John Cena have held world titles 16 times each, and Orton can move into second place if he can beat Gunther at the Bash in Berlin. A clip aired of Gunther’s exchange for Orton last week. He smiled told the fans he wanted to soak it all “since it’s been a while since I’ve done this.” He welcomed everyone to Raw. McAfee yelled, “You nailed it!” Orton said Gunther took a battle for the World Title and made hit personal last week. He said when Gunther brought his father and grandfather into it, and then turned his back on him, he had no choice but to give him an RKO.

Gunther walked out and told Orton “and the Florida rednecks” to shut up and listen to him. Fans loudly booed him and chanted, “You suck! You suck!” He told Orton to celebrate hitting him with the RKO last week because it’s the only thing he’ll be able to celebrate. He said all he has achieved is making their match very, very personal. Fans chanted, “USA! USA!” Gunther angrily asked, “What is that?” He said that’s all they can verbalize with their three brain cells. He said he will never succeed in RKO’ing him again. He said after he’s done with him in Berlin, he’s going to leave him a bloody mess and leaver him exposed as “a very successful, yet very underachieving one trick pony.”

Orton said Gunther he keeps running his mouth, which will make it an even more uncomfortable flight to Berlin since he’ll have a size 15 foot shoved directly up his ass. He said it’s “double wide.” Ludwig Kaiser attacked Orton from behind, but Orton fended him off and knocked him to the floor. When Orton turned to fight Gunther, Kaiser clipped his leg. Orton clutched his knee. Gunther clotheslined him.

-A clip aired of Kaiser telling Sheamus backstage last week he’s come back to end him, following by Pete Dunne attacking Sheamus from behind and hitting him in the hand with the shillelagh.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus backstage. Sheamus’s right hand and wrist were taped. He said tonight there will be retribution. He said he still has a few tricks to teach “the young thundercats.” He asked Ft. Lauderdale if they were ready for a banger.

-Sheamus headed to the ring. [c]

-Cole said they had “massive news” since Orton would wrestle later for the first time on Raw in almost ten months against Kaiser.

(1) SHEAMUS vs. PETE DUNNE

The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Cole hyped Dunne’s match on NXT against Joe Hendry. McAfee said he believes in Joe Hendry. At 2:00 Sheamus beat up Dunne at ringside. Sheamus turned to give McAfee a high-five, which opened up Dunne to take over. Dunne stomped on Sheamus’s injured hand and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

(Note: A commercial aired hyping Smackdown moving to USA Network on Sept. 13.)

Dunne was in control after the break. Sheamus made a comeback. They touted a crowd 13,718 in attendance. Cole called it record-breaking for Ft. Lauderdale. Dunne made a comeback and went for a moonsault press, but Sheamus kneed his ribs mid-air and scored a two count. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Sheamus lifted Dunne onto his shoulders and climbed to the second rope. Dunne blocked White Noise and powerbombed Sheamus for a near fall at 10:00. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Dunne jammed Sheamus’s wrist through the turnbuckle pad and then kicked it. Cole said Sheamus might as well be handcuffed. Sheamus then yanked the turnbuckle off the corner and surprised Dunne with a Brogue Kick for the win. Cole exclaimed, “What a match!” He said Dunne looked “fabulous” but he made one big mistake that cost him.

WINNER: Sheamus in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: With Dunne having a big match on NXT tomorrow night against Joe Hendry and Wes Lee, it’s smart to frame his loss as being the result of a “fabulous” performance and one big mistake. Good action, as you’d expect with these two.)

-New Day and Odyssey Jones were warming up backstage. Jones said he was ready to get the win for The New Day. Xavier was looking off to the side. Kofi asked Xavier about his energy being off in recent weeks. Xavier said Karrion Kross isn’t the issue. He said he wished Kofi asked him about bringing Jones in. He said he feels like he’s replacing Big E. Kofi said that wasn’t his intent. Kofi talked about how they went through so much and they’re family and nothing will change it. He said as veterans, he wanted to encourage Jones the way they wish a veteran did for them when they got started. Xavier said Kofi was right. Jones returned and asked how they were feeling. He hugged Xavier. Xavier seemed more relaxed and happy after hearing Kofi’s explanation. [c]

-Clips aired of Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend including Rey Mysterio.

-A vignette aired with Bron Breakker who said he’s going to become the biggest star in the industry. He said it’s not bragging, it’s just a fact. Clips aired of Breakker’s power moves and his dad Rick Steiner cheering and raising his arm. Breakker said he’s there to take over. “There isn’t a man who can take my title.”

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. McAfee said there wasn’t a lie told in that video.

-A clip aired of Ivy Nile trying to recruit Maxxine Dupri last week to Alpha Academy, then attacking her later at ringside.

-Ivy was shown doing arm curls when in walked Chad Gable with The Creeds, sporting their “American Made” t-shirts. He welcomed Ivy to the team and said she’s never had a coach like him. Ibvy said Maxxine was holding her back. Gable said they’re sending Alpha Academy back to whatever swamp they came from. “How are we made?” Gable said. “American Made!” McAfee said they were “catchy at the end.”

-Maxxine Dupri made her entrance. [c]

(2) MAXXINE DUPRI vs. IVY NILE

C0le said Nile “shocked the world” last week when she attacked Dupri. (That kind of ridiculous exaggerated characterization of that situation is credibility-compromising.) The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Maxxine took it to Nile aggressively at the start and was fired up. Back in the ring, Nile kicked Dupri and took over. The lights then went dark and Wyatt Sicks music played. Ivy looked distressed. Gable and the Creeds joined her in the ring. Nikki Cross appeared first followed by Rowen, Gacy, and Lumis. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Uncle Howdy then entered and gave a Sister Abigail to Gable. They struck a pose mid-ring.

WINNER: No contest in 2:00.

-They showed Punk walking backstage with a leather belt or strap. [c]

-Cole hyped the WWE Bash in Berlin Kickoff Show on Friday starting at 10 a.m. ET.

-A vignette aired with Priest and Ripley discussing the new version of Judgment Day trying to take them out. Ripley said Liv Morgan has become “a discount Rhea Ripley.” She said they’ll drive them through the mat. Priest laughed and put his arm around Ripley.

[HOUR TWO]

-Punk made his ring entrance. He signed autographs and slapped hands on his way. Cole talked about Punk making news over the weekend by “rebuffing” the accusations that he’d be a cancer when he returned to WWE. Cole said Punk told him it felt good to speak about that. Punk entered the ring as fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” He congratulated the Florida Panthers on an NHL Stanley Cup win. Fans chanted “Let’s Go Panthers!” Punk talked about his hair and said the bags under his eyes are bigger. He said he didn’t sleep last night because of what he wanted to say tonight. He said at Fanatics Fest, he was asked about the hot streak of WWE selling out buildings. He said he was asked why he’s on such a hot streak. He said it’s easy. “It’s because of you,” he said. “You animals on the 300 level.” He said the first person in line for pictures was a woman in a wheel chair who stood and walked up to him. She said she told him she just defeated cancer and somehow he was a source of strength during her battle.

He said he missed fans for ten years and it’s fans like them who drive him. A loud “C.M. Punk!” chant started. He said the hot streak if because of the love. He said fans made bracelets for him. He said it might be insignificant to some and it’s a Taylor Swift thing, “but let’s face it, I’m Taylor Swift for men.” He said Drew says he hates him, but he thinks he loves him, but he knows he’s obsessed with him because he wears a bracelet with his wife’s name on it. He said that brings him to the news he wanted to share. He said his biggest hater is his biggest fan, so he made Drew a bracelet. He held up his leather strap and said he chatted with Adam Cole about a strap match at the Bash in Berlin. He said he’ll be tethered to Drew and to win you have to drag your opponent to all four turnbuckles. He said he wants that match “so I can whip that bitch.” (Reset the bitch-o-meter.)

Drew’s music played. He asked if Punk has started drinking because he’ll gladly accept that strap match offer. He said that’s next week, but he can’t wait a week to deliver a receipt. He told him to “lose that strap and let’s give them a show.” Punk said he’d give him the strap if Drew gives him back his bracelet. Drew laughed and said no. Punk said he won’t be safe when he’s attached to him in Berlin. Punk’s music played as Drew vowed to whip him in Berlin.

-A vignette aired with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Liv said Ripley and Priest are out of their minds if they think they stand a chance against them. “Nobody lays a finger on my Dirty Dom and gets away with it,” she said. She said they’ll end up on top, which is exactly where they like it. Liv rubbed noses with Dom. Dom challenged Damien to a one-on-one match tonight. “I’m not the same Dominik you used to boss around.” He said they can leave Liv and Ripley in the back. “That is if you’re man enough,” he closed with.

(3) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) & ODYSSEY JONES vs. THE FINAL TESTAMENT (Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain w/Paul Ellering, Scarlett)

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Xavier was going to start against Kross, but Kofi tagged himself in. Xavier wasn’t pleased, but Kofi said, “I’ve got him!” Kofi went on the attack, but Kross stood took over. Cole talked about the case Kross made to Xavier that he wasn’t reaching his potential. Scarlett yanked on Kofi’s boot to thwart his comeback. Kross hit a Death Valley Driver. Rezar tagged in and drove Kofi hard into the corner turnbuckles. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Kross was back in the ring with Kofi. Kofi tried to tag in Xavier, but was just out of reach. Kross knocked Jones off the ring apron in a cheap shot. Kofi crawled over and tagged in Jones despite Xavier also reaching out. Xavier looked offended and upset. Cole said Kofi had to tag the hand closest to him. Jones rallied and scored a near fall on Akam at 7:00. Kofi landed a Trouble in Paradise as chaos broke out. Xavier entered, but Rezar chokeslammed him. Jones gave Rezar a turning slam for the win. Jones and Kofi hugged in celebration. Kofi then hugged Xavier. Cole said Xavier wasn’t really enjoying the celebration, although it appeared Xavier was enjoying it well enough.

WINNERS: Jones & New Day in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nothing definitive, but more hints of Xavier’s discontent.)

-Ripley and Priest agreed it was a trap. Priest said it’s worth that chance just to gets his hands on anyone in The Judgment Day. He said they won’t stop until they “pass judgment on this lame-ass Judgment Day.”

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who threw to a video package on the death of Roman Reigns’s uncle, Afa. They threw to the tribute video. [c]

-They showed Robbie Lawler, a UFC legend, in the front row.

-Bronson Reed’s ring entrance took place. Pearce approached Miz and said they don’t need to have this match because he should have suspended or fined Reed instead of giving him a match. Miz said he isn’t sure he wants it, but since Reed took out Truth, he has to fight for him. He said he doesn’t have a lot of friends in the industry. “I don’t know if I want to do this, but I have to,” he said. He made his entrance.

(4) BRONSON REED vs. THE MIZ – No DQ



Miz charged to the ring and went after Reed aggressively 41 minutes into the hour. Reed fought back, but Miz picked up a chair at ringside. Reed knocked the chair out of his hands. Miz threw Reed into the ringpost, then threw several chairs, kend sticks, and a trash can into the ring. Fans chanted, “We Want Tables!” Miz did, and fans cheered. Miz entered the ring and bashed Reed with a kendo stick. Reed no-sold it and broke it over his knee. Then he bodyslammed Miz onto a trash can. Then he sat on a chair and put his boot over Miz’s head as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Miz side-stepped a charging Reed and sent him into a chair wedged in the corner. Miz jabbed Reed in the gut with a chair and then DDT’d him onto a chair but only got a one count. Miz leaped at Reed and clotheslined him in the corner with a kendo stick. Reed caught Miz mid-air and set up a Death Valley Driver, but Miz slipped free and then charged at Reed, but Reed clotheslined him. Miz set up a Skull Crushing Finale into a table leaning in the corner, but Reed slipped free and sent Miz through the table with a Death Valley Driver. He followed with a Tsunami for the win.

WINNER: Reed in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was into it the whole way and backing Miz along with the use of weapons.)

-As Reed set up a top rope move after the match, Braun Strowman marched out to his music. They stared at each other.

(Keller’s Analysis: They didn’t show the height difference, which I believe wasn’t an accident.)

-Redmond interviewed Sheamus. Kaiser interrupted and told Redmond that she should be interviewing him. He said when he’s done with Orton tonight, he’ll be looking to settle things with Sheamus once and for all. Sheamus said they can finish their trilogy. He said he’ll be watching him tonight take an RKO, though.

-They showed Dom and Liv hugging backstage. [c]

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Breakker backstage, asking him who is next. Breakker said, “It’s good thing I went to a high-educated university.” He said Pearce can’t stand he’s progressing so quickly through the roster, so that’s why he’s holding a tournament to determine who will face him next. “It’s not my fault I’m a badass and a genetic freak,” he said. He said fans are barking in every city he goes to. He said he will spear his opponent through the floor and give them a beating of a lifetime, and that will be his fault.

[HOUR THREE]

-Dom made his entrance first. When Priest came out, he had to fend off Carlito, J.D. McDonagh, and Finn Balor who swarmed him. Priest picked up a chair and wound up to hit Balor, but McDonagh blocked it. Priest lifted McDonagh, but Carlito intervened. Priest knocked him down. Priest smiled up at Dom in the ring as Ripley entered the ring and blew him a kiss. Ripley headbutted Dom. Priest then punched Dom down. Priest pointed to the announce desk. Ripley smiled and cleared the table. Priest threw Dom to ringside. Ripley set up Dom for a slam onto the table, but Liv showed up and attacked Ripley. McDonagh, Dom, Carlito, and Balor stomped away at Priest in the ring. They made Priest watch at Liv threw Ripley into the ringpost and announce desk. Dom then landed a frog splash on Priest. Cole said The Judgment Day have made their mark and destroyed the Terror Twins. [c]

-After a replay of what happened before the break, The Judgment Day gloated backstage. Liv said she’s going to make Rhea her bitch. (Reset the bitch-o-meter again).

(5) ISLA DAWN & ALBA FYRE vs. KAIRI SANE & IYO SKY vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK (w/Sonya Deville) – Women’s Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Back from the break, Deville took a cheap shot at Kairi. Cole noted there are no DQs in Triple Threat rules. Fyre landed a Swanton on Baszler as she was trying to put Kair to sleep, but Dawn gave her a backstabber setting up the Swanton.

WINNERS: Fyre & Dawn in 10:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Redmond interviewed Jey Uso backstage. She asked where Sami Zayn was. Jey said he needed to take time off to clear his head. He said he told him that if he can’t be champion, that doesn’t mean he (Jey) can’t be. He talked about entering his name in the tournament to get a shot against Breakker.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said McAfee is leaving them for the next couple of months as he covers college football. They threw to a video package of McAfee highlights. He said he is so lucky he gets to do that and he will be back in a couple of months. He said it’s a dream come true to be able to call WWE action and he’s been emotional all day. They announced that Raw next week will feature Strowman vs. Reed, the start of the tournament for the Intercontinental Title shot, and Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable.

-Orton’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(6) RANDY ORTON vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Kaiser’s ring entrance took place. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Cole talked about how amazing it was to see Orton embrace his role as a fan-favorite. McAfee said the fans tend to eventually respect and cheer you when you kick ass for as long as Orton has. Gunther showed up at ringside and distracted Orton, giving Kaiser an opening to take control. Kaiser dropkicked Orton’s leg into the ringside steps. [c]

Back from the break, Orton eventually made a comeback and tossed Kaiser on the announce desk over and over. He rolled into the ring briefly to break the referee’s count. Orton eyed Gunther, then threw Kaiser back into the ring and hit a snap powerslam. Orton looked down at Gunther who showed hints of being rattled. Kaiser surprised Orton by snapping his neck over the top rope. He kicked Orton and scored a two count. Cole called it “a breakout night” for Kaiser. Orton punched Kaiser as he climbed to the second rope. He delivered a superplex. Both were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “RKO! RKO!” Orton delivered a draping DDT and then went for an RKO. Kaiser countered with a roll-up for a near fall. Orton popped up and landed an RKO for the win.

WINNER: Orton 13:00.

-Gunther charged into the ring and attacked Orton. Orton fought back immediately and tossed Gunther shoulder-first into the ringpost as the show ended.

