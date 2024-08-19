WWE RAW RESULTS (8/19): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on Punk’s message for Drew, Orton appearance, Women’s Triple Threat tag match, Dunne vs. Sheamus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 19, 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. AMERANT BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Randy Orton making his way to the ring while a recap of his confrontation with Gunther from last week was shown. Orton said that his match only had to be about the world title, but Gunther made it personal. Orton pointed out that he had to hit Gunther with an RKO before Gunther interrupted. Gunther told Orton that the only thing that he achieved was making this very personal. He said that the crowd was hyped to see him hit him with another RKO, but it would never happen again.

– Gunther said that after Bash in Berlin, he would leave him a bloodied mess and exposed as a one trick pony. Orton told Gunther that he would make his flight much more uncomfortable with a double-wide foot up his ass. Gunther dared Orton to fight him, until Ludwig Kaiser showed up to attack him from behind. Orton fought Gunther and Kaiser, but Kaiser shut him down with a chop block. Gunther laid Orton out with a lariat to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The content of these promos was just fine, but the crowd was completely made up for it by being molten hot. Gunther has really stepped up his mic game over the past year and did a great job maneuvering through the nonstop boos and ‘what’ chants with ease.)

– A recap of Pete Dunne assaulting Sheamus and crushing his hand with a shillelagh backstage last week was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus about his status ahead of his match against Pete Dunne. Sheamus said that he would get back at Dunne in spite of his injured hand.

[Commercial Break]

– It was confirmed that Randy Orton would take on Ludwig Kaiser on tonight’s main event.

(1) SHEAMUS vs. PETE DUNNE

Dunne immediately avoided a Brogue Kick, only for Sheamus to lay him out with a lariat. Dunne caught Sheamus with a forearm to the face before receiving an Alabama Slam. Sheamus tried to go for the Beats of Bodhran, but Dunne knocked him away with an enzuigiri. Dunne took Sheamus down with a DDT and started targeting his fingers with joint manipulation. Sheamus broke a Triangle Choke attempt with a backbreaker and launched him onto the announce table. Sheamus clobbered Dunne with an uppercut, but Dunne quickly shut him down with a dropkick through the ropes. Dunne drove Sheamus into the steel steps and stomped his injured hand, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dunne pummeled Sheamus with a series of forearms, until Sheamus started retaliating with forearms of his own. Dunne slapped Sheamus and kept on beating him down with more forearms to the head. Sheamus knocked Dunne off his feet with a pair of axe handles, setting him up for a powerslam. Dunne snapped Sheamus’ fingers and attacked him with the Beats of Bodhran. Dunne posed on the apron, only for Sheamus to pummel him with the Beats of Bodhran before pulling up his body over the top rope to continue the move.

Sheamus withstood an enzuigiri and blocked a moonsault with a pump knee for a nearfall. Dunne countered an avalanche White Noise with a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Dunne put Sheamus’s hand inside the turnbuckle pad and started stomping it down. Sheamus pulled the turnbuckle pad off the corner and suddenly knocked Dunne out with a Brogue Kick.

WINNER: Pete Dunne at 11:25

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good opening match and one of the greatest showcases Pete Dunne has gotten since moving to the main roster. The ending was really great, but I think it would have fit better in a rematch. Speaking of which, I really thought Dunne should have won this match, especially after they put over how damaged his hand was. Nevertheless, the feud is probably far from over and Dunne will likely get at least one win over Sheamus.)

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston asked Xavier Woods if there was any issue bothering him. Woods told Kofi that he wishes he told him about bringing Odyssey Jones in and questioned if he wanted to replace Big E. Kofi told Woods that he was never planning to have Jones replace Big E and that he simply wanted to help a young guy as a veteran. Woods that he was the problem and that he would deal with it.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown featuring highlights of Bron Breakker’s career in NXT and the main roster.

– A recap of Ivy Nile turning on Maxxine Dupri last week was shown.

– Backstage, Chad Gable praised Ivy Nile’s decision from last week and officially welcomed her into American Made. Gable said that after Nile beats Maxxine Dupri tonight, they would be done with the failed experiment of Alpha Academy.

– Maxxine Dupri made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Ivy Nile.

[Commercial Break]

– Ivy Nile made her way to the ring and cockily turned her back on Maxxine Dupri. Dupri attacked Nile with a dropkick to the back before the match started and threw her into the barricade. Dupri put Nile down with a fisherman suplex on the floor and hurled her body over the announce table. Back in the ring, Nile caught Dupri with a kick to the head and pummeled her in the corner. The lights started turning off and Nikki Cross appeared inside the ring. The rest of Wyatt Sicks showed up to assault American Made while Cross tackled Nile out of the ring. Uncle Howdy appeared behind Chad Gable and put him down with Sister Abigail.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a well executed angle and the Wyatt Sicks continue to look good. My only issue is that it feels like American Made haven’t been able to build momentum properly because they have been feuding with an unbeatable team since the moment they formed.)

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley talked about overpowering the lame new version of Judgment Day. Ripley told Liv Morgan that she has only become a discount version of her.

– CM Punk made his way to the ring to congratulate the Florida Panthers for winning the Stanley Cup. Punk said that the reason they are in such a hot streak was thanks to the fans. Punk told the story of a few fans he got to meet at the Fanatics Fest to meet him in person. He put over how the bracelet Drew McIntyre carries was made by a fan and said that Drew was obsessed with him. Punk said that Drew made this personal and wouldn’t let him move on after SummerSlam. Punk said that he made a bracelet for his biggest hater and announced that he would take on Drew in a Strap match.

– Drew interrupted to ask Punk if he had started drinking before accepting the match. Drew told Punk to get rid of the strap, so they could fight right now. Punk agreed to do so, as long as Drew gave him back his bracelet. Drew refused to do it and said that his wife and dog were much safer with him. Punk told Drew that he wouldn’t be safe at Bash in Berlin and that he was the one attached to him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a pretty strong promo from both sides, until the ending which felt just a bit flat for my liking. However, the biggest issue to address is the fact that the strap match will use the lame four corners rules. This is one of the most heated feuds WWE has done in years and this stipulation feels so anticlimactic for it.)

– Backstage, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio said that they were the most dominant couple in the history of WWE. Dominik challenged Damian Priest to a match later tonight without Rhea or Liv at ringside.

[Commercial Break]

(2) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & ODYSSEY JONES vs. THE FINAL TESTAMENT (Karrion Kross & Akam & Rezar w/Scarlett & Paul Ellering)

Kofi took the tag from Woods and pummeled Kross, only for Kross to clobber him with a forearm shot. Kofi caught Kross wiht a dropkick, but Scarlett grabbed his foot before he could follow-up. Kross put Kofi down with a backbreaker, followed by a fireman’s carry slam. Rezar rammed Kofi into the corner with a Death Valley Driver, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kross launched Kofi away with a Xploder and knocked Jones off the apron. Akam missed a shoulder thrust into the corner, allowing Kofi to give Jones the hot tag instead of Woods. Jones put Akam and Rezard down with a double clothesline, setting Akam up for a falling headbutt. Kross clocked Kross with a lariat, only for Kofi to take him out with Trouble in Paradise. Akam launched Kofi away with a belly-to-belly suplex before receiving Woods’ Limit Break elbow. Rezar dropped Woods with a chokeslam, but Jones immediately finished him with the Journey’s End.

WINNERS: New Day & Odyssey Jones at 8:04

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was fine, but the highlight by far was the interaction between Xavier Woods and his teammates. After this match, I hope the Final Testament moves on from this feud and we focus solely on the story between Kofi and Woods.)

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley warned Damian Priest that he was walking into a trap. Priest said that he knew, but getting his hands and Dominik and seeing Ripley get her hands on Liv was worth it.

– A video package was shown in tribute to the recently passed Afa Anoa’i.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Adam Pearce told The Miz that the only reason he hadn’t suspended Bronson Reed was because he respected Miz’s choice to fight him. Miz said that he didn’t know if he wanted to do this, but that he had to do it for R-Truth.

(3) THE MIZ vs. BRONSON REED – No Disqualification Match

Reed immediately sent Miz out of the ring with a body block. Miz clobbered Reed with a chair shot to the back, only for Reed to block a chair with a lariat. Miz drove Reed into the ring post and started throwing kendo sticks, chairs, a trash can and a table into the ring. Reed withstood a kendo stick shot to the back and knocked Miz down with a shoulder tackle. Reed dropped Miz onto a trash can with a bodyslam and whacked him with the flattened trash can, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Miz rammed Reed into a chair in the corner and spiked him with a Tornado DDT onto a chair for a shocking kick out at one. Miz pummeled Reed with a series of kendo stick shots to the chest. Reed caught a springboard crossbody, but couldn’t put Miz through a table in the corner. Reed laid Miz out with a lariat and blocked the Skull Crushing Finale before putting him through the table with a Death Valley Driver. Before Miz could react, Reed hit him with a Tsunami to score the win.

WINNER: Bronson Reed at 8:22

– After the match, Bronson Reed prepared to go for another Tsunami, only for Braun Strowman to make the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent little match to end this brief feud before putting Bronson Reed in a serious feud. Braun Strowman is a strong choice for Reed to feud against and beat while Seth Rollins is off TV.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus about the status of his hand after his match tonight. Sheamus put over Pete Dunne’s performance, only for Ludwig Kaiser to interrupt. Kaiser claimed that they should focus on the main event where he would beat Randy Orton. Kaiser told Sheamus that after he was done with Orton, they would settle their issues once and for all. Sheamus wished Kaiser luck in the main event where he would see him take an RKO.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker about his future after taking care of Sami Zayn. Breakker claimed that Adam Pearce was trying to slow him down by starting a tournament to determine a top contender. Breakker warned whoever won that he would spear him through the floor and give them the beating of their life.

– Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest made their way to the ring for their match. The rest of Judgment Day tried to attack Priest, but he took all of them down. Rhea Ripley appeared behind Dominik and cracked him with a headbutt. Ripley cleared the announce table and tried to hit him with the Riptide, only for Liv Morgan to hit herewith a chair shot to the back. Judgment Day overpowered Priest while Liv smashed Ripley’s shoulder into the ring post numerous times. Finn Bálor crushed Priest with a Coup de Grace and Liv took Ripley down with the Oblivion. Dominik hit Priest with a Frog Splash to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Finally the new Judgment Day got to look dominant over Priest and Ripley since SummerSlam. Clearly the biggest spot they are building is Ripley hitting Dominik with the Riptide, so I assume that will be the big ending spot at Bash in Berlin.)

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Judgment Day assaulting Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley was shown.

– Backstage, Judgment Day gloated about their attack and costing Damian Priest his world title before claiming that they would win at Bash in Berlin.

– A recap of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn beating down Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective last week was shown.

(4) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Everyone immediately started brawling, until Sane sent Baszler out of the ring with a headscissors takeover. Sky launched Sane over the top rope onto Baszler and Stark. Sky took Fyre and Dawn out with a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Deville took a cheap shot on Sane, but she was still able to shock Stark with a DDT. Sane clocked Baszler with an enzuigiri, allowing Fyre and Sky to tag in. Sky nailed Fyre and Stark with uppercuts and sent Baszler out of the ring by using Stark’s boot. Baszler clotheslined Fyre in the corner while Sky took Dawn and Stark down with a springboard dropkick. Sky crushed all of her opponents with the Bullet Train knees, but couldn’t follow up with a double underhook move on Fyre. Sane stopped Fyre atop the turnbuckle, setting her up for a double superplex. Dawn broke Sane’s pinfall before receiving a forearm from Sky.

Baszler took care of Sky with a thrust kick, only for Fyre to shut her down with a thrust kick. Fyre knocked Deville down with a thrust kick, but Sane blasted her with a Spear. Sane knocked Deville off the apron, only for Baszler to attack her with a kick to the legs. Stark and Baszler took Sky down with a Death Valley Driver and a Penalty kick before receiving a high crossbody from Sane. Baszler and Sane traded numerous forearms, until Sane knocked her off her feet. Dawn stole the tag from Sane before Baszler blocked her Insane Elbow with her knees. Fyre and Dawn took Baszler down with a backstabber and Swanton Bomb for the victory.

WINNERS: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn at 9:25 (Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fun match with a bit of a mixed crowd who didn’t really pop for anything the champions did. It’s good to see Baszler, Stark and Damage CTRL do some actual wrestling, but it’s a shame that the champions are the least interesting part of the tag division.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Jey Uso about the status of Sami Zayn after last week’s loss. Jey said that Sami took a break, but told him that he could be champion. Jey said that he still wanted a singles title and that he officially put his name in the tournament.

– A video package recapping Pat McAfee’s work in WWE this year was shown, as it was confirmed that he would leave the commentary table for the next few months.

– It was announced that Bronson Reed would battle Braun Strowman; the tournament for an Intercontinental title contender would being; and Uncle Howdy would make his debut against Chad Gable next week.

– Randy Orton made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Ludwig Kaiser.

(5) RANDY ORTON vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Orton knocked Kaiser down with a shoulder tackle before taking him down with a headlock takeover. Kaiser cornered Orton and blasted him with a chop, only for Orton to immediately take him out with a Fallaway Slam. Orton pummeled Kaiser with a series of right hands, until Kaiser attacked him with a chop. Orton knocked Kaiser off his feet with a clothesline and smashed his head into the announce table. Gunther showed up to distract Orton, allowing Kaiser to hit Orton with a Penalty kick to the knee. Kaiser put Orton down with a back suplex on the announce table. Kaiser rammed Orton into the steel steps and crushed his leg with a running dropkick into them, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kaiser targeted Orton’s damaged knee with stomps and elbow shots. Orton sent Kaiser out of the ring, only for Kaiser to smash his head into the steel steps. Orton blocked a running dropkick with a clothesline and dropped Kaiser with a back suplex on the announce table four times in a row.

Back in the ring, Orton laid Kaiser out with a snap powerslam. Kaiser pulled Orton’s arm into the ropes and nailed him with an enzuigiri for a two count. Orton stopped Kaiser atop the turnbuckle and planted him with a superplex. Orton spiked Kaiser with a draping DDT and prepared to go for the RKO. Kaiser countered the RKO with a roll-up, only for Orton to kick out and immediately hit the RKO for the win.

WINNER: Randy Orton at 14:28

– After the match, Gunther entered the ring to attack Randy Orton, but was overpowered. The brawl continued as the show came to an end.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A formulaic yet solid main event to add some heat to the world title match at Bash in Berlin. Kaiser looked good while he was there, not looking out of place against a main eventer. The show ended before the post-match assault could really get exciting. They’ll probably share the footage online and show it next week, but for now that was a bit of a flat note ending.)

