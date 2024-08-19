FREE PODCAST 8/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-11-2019) WWE Summerslam post-show, including Seth Rollins as lead babyface, the lack of Roman Reigns, a caller’s live perspective, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-11-2019) to the WWE Summerslam post-show hosted by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. Topics include Seth Rollins as lead babyface, the lack of Roman Reigns, a caller’s live perspective, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO