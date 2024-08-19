News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/19 – WKH – News Update: All In notes including attendance, futures of Danielson, Lashley, Logan, latest Punk comments about his rep, Raw notes, more (18 min.)

August 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including these topics:

  • Notes about tonight’s scheduled Raw happenings
  • C.M. Punk’s latest comments about his reputation in AEW and how his framing of it missed a key point, plus what’s his latest rep behind the scenes
  • All In ticket sales in Wembley
  • Latest from Bryan Danielson about his role in AEW after All In
  • Latest on Logan Paul and Bobby Lashley in WWE
  • Cody Rhodes missing a non-WWE event
  • Results on WWE’s live event this weekend including The Bloodline using Freebirds rules

