VIP AUDIO 8/19 – WKH – News Update: All In notes including attendance, futures of Danielson, Lashley, Logan, latest Punk comments about his rep, Raw notes, more (18 min.)

Notes about tonight’s scheduled Raw happenings

C.M. Punk’s latest comments about his reputation in AEW and how his framing of it missed a key point, plus what’s his latest rep behind the scenes

All In ticket sales in Wembley

Latest from Bryan Danielson about his role in AEW after All In

Latest on Logan Paul and Bobby Lashley in WWE

Cody Rhodes missing a non-WWE event

Results on WWE’s live event this weekend including The Bloodline using Freebirds rules

