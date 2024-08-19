VIP AUDIO 8/19 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Y’all In confirmed for 2025, Collision residency success story, what is going on with tag team division, All In predictions (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #16 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the recent news of All In coming to Arlington, Texas, in 2025. They have a quick recap from a good AEW Dynamite. How successful was the AEW residency? They review the AEW Collision from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s time to rant on the AEW tag team division again, and finally, they preview and predict what goes down at Wembley Stadium this Sunday from All In.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO