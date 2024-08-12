WWE RAW RESULTS (8/12): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on Breakker defending against Sami, Priest vs. Carlito, plus Orton, New Judgment Day, Odyssey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2024

AUSTIN, TEX. AT MOODY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that as of last night that 11,736 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,910. Check out WrestleTix on Patreon for final figures.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

Wade Keller will be joined by Stephanie Chase to review Raw LIVE along with VIP member video caller, viewer emails, and chat room interactions plus often an on-site correspondent. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

JOIN US LIVE AFTER RAW: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a recap of the Judgment Day kicking Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley out last week.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring to admit that she felt embarrassment and heartbreak after SummerSlam. Ripley said that she was now very pissed off and that Dominik stabbed on her back, but it wasn’t deep enough. Ripley warned Liv Morgan that she can’t run forever and that she would remind them who they are. Liv and Dominik appeared atop the stands and Dominik tried to explain himself, but the crowd’s booing didn’t let him speak. Dominik said that he was a free man and that he now had someone that called him daddy and that helped him beat his deadbeat dad.

– Ripley said that she was proud of what Dominik had accomplished, but was disappointed that Dominik couldn’t beat his dad on his own. Liv gloated about taking everything from Ripley and claimed that she ran the women’s division. Ripley told Liv that only took her weaknesses and would come for her title as long as she is standing. Damian Priest appeared behind Dominik and Liv to beat Priest down and drag him into the concession area. Ripley ran up the stands to chase Liv away while Priest and Dominik brawled into the ring. Priest tried to hit Dominik with the South of Heaven, but Carlito showed up to make the save.

(Pomares’s Analysis: I liked a few lines and the brawl at the end, but man did this segment overstay its welcome for me. I understand why this story is so popular and why the crowd is so loud for it. I just wish the women’s title didn’t feel like such an afterthought.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. CARLITO

Priest stomped Carlito down and blasted him with an uppercut, followed by a flapjack. Priest chased Carlito around the ring and nailed him with a kick to the abdomen. Carlito blocked the Razor’s Edge and dropped Priest with a DDT for a one count. Carlito caught Priest with an uppercut, only for Priest to blast him with the Bell Clap. Priest planted Carlito with a flatliner for a close two count. Carlito tripped Priest atop the turnbuckle and ladi him out with a superplex, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Priest missed a corner splash, allowing Carlito to hit him with a rising knee, a shoulder tackle and a swinging neckbreaker. Priest cracked Carlito with a couple of forearm shots and a leg lariat, setting him up for two charged elbow shows. Priest dropped Carlito with the Broken Arrow, but Carlito responded with a thrust kick. Carlito avoided a suplex, only for Priest to shut him down with a lariat. Priest hit Carlito with the South of Heaven for the three count.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 9:21

– After the match, JD McDonagh attacked Damian Priest from behind, only for Priest to quickly take him out. Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan showed up to join the brawl, but Liv and Dominik retreated when Rhea Ripley made her way down the ring. Ripley hit Carlito with a low blow, as she and Priest surrounded Finn. JD saved Finn with a thrust kick before receiving the South of Heaven. Priest caught a diving move from Dominik and Ripley nearly hit him with the Riptide, but Liv saved him at the last moment.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was fine, but I think it could have been shorter and still have the same post-match angle. Based on the crowd reaction, it kind of feels like they are building to a Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio angle or match down the line.)

– Backstage, Ivy Nile tried to convince Maxxine Dupri to stay on the back, but she insisted that she would stay with her family.

[Commercial Break]

– The commentary team presented the latest videotape from the Wyatt Sicks. Bo Dallas talked about things coming full circle after last week. Bo said that something was coming and that the work wasn’t done. He started hearing a message from a TV and responded “My life for you” numerous times.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Just a brief segment to follow up from last week’s big debut and tease the Wyatt Sicks’ next step.)

– A recap of Odyssey Jones making his debut to save the New Day.

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston and Odyssey Jones were hyped for Jones’ upcoming debut while Xavier Woods seemed dejected.

[Commercial Break]

(2) ODYSSEY JONES (w/Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. VINCENT WINEY

Winey tried to pummel Joney down, only for Jones to throw his body across the ring. Jones clobbered Winey with a barrage of corner clotheslines, followed by a body slam and a pair of rolling sentons. Jones crushed Winey with a pair of corner splashes and finished him with the Boss Man Slam.

WINNER: Odyssey Jones at 1:46

– After the match, the Final Testament showed up to claim that Kofi Kingston was using Odyssey Jones to replace Big E. Kross said that Xavier Woods knew that Kofi wanted to replace him with Jones. Woods asked Kross if he was tired of doing the same thing every week and challenged him to a tag match. Kofi took the mic and challenged the Final Testament to a six-man tag match instead.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really well down squash match to start Odyssey Jones’ run on the main roster. I’m interested to see where the New Day go from here, but I’m tired of the Final Testament being involved. Hopefully after next week, this becomes more of a New Day and Odyssey Jones-exclusive story.)

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre met Adam Pearce to complain about Randy Orton getting a title shot. Drew said that he was screwed over more times than Orton and said that he would deal with it tonight. Pearce tried to stop him, only for Drew to claim that he would be on his best behavior.

– Alpha Academy made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the Creed Brothers. Otis had a face-off with NXT’s Oba Femi who sat on the front row.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Earlier today, Chad Gable spoke from Paris, France to say that he took a break after last week to do some recruiting during the Olympics and that they weren’t done with the Wyatt Sicks.

(3) ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Akira Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) – Texas Tornado Tag Match

Brutus pummeled Tozawa down while Otis clotheslined Julius out of the ring. Otisi dropped Brutus with a back suplex while Julius countered a suicide dive from Tozawa with a belly-to-belly suplex. The Creeds stomped Otis down and Irish-whipped him into the corner. Otis shoved the Creeds away, setting him up for a high crossbody from Tozawa. Otis lifted Tozawa and used his body to knock the Creeds down before throwing him over the top rope onto them, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Julius smashed Otis’ head into the announce table and cleared the announce table. Julius countered a cannonball from Tozawa with a powerbomb into the barricade while Brutus laid Otis on the announce table. Tozawa shocked the Creeds with a double DDT, setting them up for a series of clotheslines and body blocks from Otis. Otis countered a high crossbody from Julius with the World’s Strongest Slam, setting him up for the Caterpillar and a two count. Otis put Brutus down with a lariat before receiving a jumping knee from Julius.

The Creeds crushed Otis with a standing moonsault and a standing Shooting Star, but Tozawa broke the pinfall. Tozawa took Brutus down with a hurracarrana and sent Julius out of the ring with a dropkick. Tozawa blasted Julius with a suicide dive and climbed the top turnbuckle. Julius lifted Otis on his shoulders while he laid Brutus out with a superplex. Tozawa immediately crushed Brutus with a diving senton. Ivy Nile showed up to attack Dupri from behind and drop her with a facebuster on the announce table. Nile put Dupri in a dragon sleeper, allowing Julius to knock Otis off the apron. The Creeds took Tozawa down with a reinforced roll-up for the win.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers at 11:59

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good match to bring some heat back into the Alpha Academy and American Made story. Ivy Nile fully turning heel was cool, but I wonder if she’ll actually do anything meaningful now. Ever since her debut, she has gotten like one or two big matches per year before fading into the background. Hopefully, this time things are different.

– Earlier today, Jackie Redmond interviewed Pete Dunne in an empty arena. Pete Dunne said that he was never under Sheamus’ wing and that the only thing he got out of it was a dumb nickname. Dunne said that Sheamus didn’t elevate him and that he was an 18-years old veteran.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, recapping Bronson Reed’s brutal assault on Seth Rollins.

– Backstage, Bronson Reed warned Adam Pearce to get him an opponent or he would find another victim.

– Backstage, Damage CTRL said that even without Dakota Kai or Asuka, they were still the most dominant force in WWE. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane said that they would make Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark pay for what they did to Kai.

– Backstage, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark said that Damage CTRL was over and that they ran Monday Night Raw, naming themselves the Pure Fusion Collective.

– Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their way to the ring to watch the next match.

[Commercial Break]

(4) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark w/Sonya Deville) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Contender’s Match

Sky knocked Baszler down with a headscissors takeover and swept her off her feet. Damage CTRL hit Baszler with a double basement dropkick, setting her up for Sane’s sliding forearm strike. Sane knocked Baszler down with a diving forearm, only for Baszler to catch her with a forearm. Baszler dropped Sane with a backbreaker, followed by a clothesline from Stark, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sane countered a suplex with a DDT, reaching Sky for the hot tag. Sky knocked Stark down with clotheslines and a dropkick before pulling her and Baszler’s head into the ropes. Sky knocked Baszler and Stark off their feet with a springboard dropkick and crushed Stark with a double knee strike into the corner. Stark laid Sky out with a German suplex, followed by a Death Valley Driver and a sliding knee from Baszler.

Stark low-bridged Sane, only for Sky to crack her with a double underhook backbreaker. Deville distracted the referee, allowing Baszler to knock her off the apron. Sane pulled Baszler off the apron, only for Stark to take her out. Sky knocked Stark off the apron and accidentally nailed Alba Fyre with a thrust kick. Sky crushed Stark with a moonsault, but Isla Dawn attacked her to end the match.

WINNERS: No Contest at 8:25

– After the match, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn assaulted everyone in the ring to stand tall.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was good, but I’m so tired of there needing to be at least one DQ or No Contest finish on every show. The champions attacking both of their opponents is so overdone and rarely has any interesting twist to come with it.)

– Backstage, R-Truth informed The Miz that he got him a title match against Bron. Miz realized that Truth actually got him a match against Bronson Reed. Randy Orton showed up to hype up Miz, ahead of his match.

[Commercial Break]

– Randy Orton made his way to the ring while footage of his match with Gunther at King & Queen of the Ring was shown. Orton said that 20 years ago he won his first world title and at Bash in Berlin, he would win his 15th. Gunther interrupted to tell Orton that he wasted his potential and in the future he was creating, there was no role for him. Orton admitted that he made numerous mistakes before suggesting that Gunther probably forgot who he was talking to. Orton reintroduced himself as the most unpredictable and put over how he did things the American way, gloating about his kids and his hot wife.

– Gunther said that Orton was very predictable, predicting that he would beat him at Bash in Berlin and that he would never win a world title. Gunther told Orton that his grandfather and father were screwups; and that he was the biggest one of them all. Drew McIntyre interrupted, only for the distraction to allow Orton to hit Gunther with an RKO. CM Punk attacked Drew from behind , but Drew immediately shut him down with a Glasgow Kiss. Punk avoided a shot with a belt and started whipping Drew’s back, forcing him to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Starting with the promo between Gunther and Randy Orton, I wasn’t that into the content itself, but the delivery felt very heated and worthy of a main event program. The Punk and Drew brawl afterwards was fine; and funnily enough it felt like it had more intensity than their SummerSlam match.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus about his thoughts on Pete Dunne’s words from earlier tonight. Sheamus said that he went missing due to health reasons and that Dunne was blaming him for falling off the radar. Sheamus said that he wouldn’t let Dunne build himself off his name. Ludwig Kaiser interrupted to tell Sheamus that he wasn’t done with him. Dunne attacked Sheamus from behind and crushed his hand with a shillelagh shot into a storage box.

– The Miz made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed CM Punk about what happened tonight. Punk said that he was glad he came to Austin and that this wasn’t about the bracelet, but about what it represented. Punk mocked Drew for escaping from a fight he picked and that he found a way to make the people happy.

(5) THE MIZ (w/R-Truth) vs. BRONSON

Miz tried to attack Reed with right hands and a rising knee, only for Reed to shut him down with a body block. Reed crushed Miz with an elbow drop, followed by a rolling senton. Reed knocked Miz down with a shoulder tackle off the apron, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Miz sent Reed out of the ring, setting him up for a dropkick through the ropes and a plancha. Back in the ring, Miz spiked Reed with a Satellite DDT for a one count. Reed missed a corner splash, allowing Miz to crush him with a corner clothesline. Reed caught a springboard crossbody with a powerslam, setting him up for the Tsunami and the win.

WINNER: Bronson Reed at 6:39

– After the match, Bronson Reed climbed the top turnbuckle and crushed R-Truth with a high crossbody. Reed nailed Truth with a Tsunami five times in a row, as referees and agents tried to separate them.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was whatever, but the post-match was the big talking point. Reed is getting some huge pops from his beat-down. It’s just kind of funny how ineffective WWE’s security was made to look two weeks in a row.)

– Backstage, Jey Uso hyped Sami Zayn up for his title match.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest would take on Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin.

– Backstage, the Judgment Day said that they would deal with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

– It was announced that Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn would defend their titles against Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective; Sheamus would battle Pete Dunne; and the New Day & Odyssey Jones would take on the FInal Testament.

(6) BRON BREAKKER vs. SAMI ZAYN – WWE Intercontinental Championship 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Breakker cornered Sami with a bunch of shoulder thrusts, only for Sami to throw him out of the ring and crush him with a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami caught Breakker with a rising kick, only for Breakker to shut him down with a snap powerslam. Sami avoided a powerbomb and spiked Breakker with a Tornado DDT for a two count. Breakker blocked the Blue Thunderbomb and caught Sami off-guard with a release German suplex. Breakker attacked Sami with a pair of corner clotheslines before receiving a sudden Helluva Kick for the first fall. Breakker caught a moonsault from the barricade and hurled his body into the timekeeper’s area, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Breakker launched Smai across the ring with a Frankensteiner for a nearfall. Breakker immediately flattened Sami with a Gorilla Press Slam and hit him with two back-to-back Spears to score the second fall. Sami surprised Breakker with a crucifix pinfall, only for Breakker to crack him with an uppercut. Breakker smashed Sami’s head into the announce table and blasted him with a diving clothesline over it. Sami barely managed to return to the ring in time.

Breakker sat Sami atop the turnbuckle, only for Sami to floor him with a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall. Breakker blocked the Xploder and tossed Samia away with a belly-to-belly suplex. Sami avoided a Spear and got a nearfall with a roll-up. Breakker blasted Sami with a jumping knee before Sami blocked a Spear with a big boot to the face for a close nearfall. Sami shoved Breakker off the top turnbuckle, only for Breakker to block a diving move with a Spear for the victory.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 17:35 (Still WWE Intercontinental Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A great main event to officially put an end to this rivalry. It took a while, but I’m happy these two were finally able to have a memorable title match. Breakker’s call-up has been a success and props should be sent to Sami for bringing the best out of him. The interesting part now, is seeing where both men go from here. Sami seems to be already set up to do stuff with Jey Uso, however Breakker could go in many directions as champion. It’s not a guarantee, but with a few weeks away from Bash in Berlin, I think there’s a chance Ilja Dragunov returns to set up a huge rematch.)

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

Wade Keller will be joined by Stephanie Chase to review Raw LIVE along with VIP member video caller, viewer emails, and chat room interactions plus often an on-site correspondent. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

JOIN US LIVE AFTER RAW: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]